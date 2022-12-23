Religion in our community: Upcoming events

DEC. 23
Christmas at Tanger: 5 p.m., also 11 a.m. Dec. 24, Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. With Mercy Hill Church. Free. Worship service, Christmas treats, a festive photo booth, live carols and worship, kids programming. RSVPs preferred. MercyHillChurch.com/Christmas.
Bethel AME Church Presents “The Men’s Community Chorus”: 7 p.m., 200 N. Regan St., Greensboro. A choir of male singers from across the Triad. The chorus is under the direction of Ken Norman and is accompanied by Derensky Cooper. Bring canned goods or non-perishable food items to be donated to a local food pantry. 336-273-5268.
DEC. 24
Candlelight Christmas Eve Service: 10 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 6015 Frieden Church Road, Gibsonville. Refreshments after the service. No service on Dec. 25.
Christmas Eve Services: 4 and 7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2105 W. Market St., Greensboro. Pop-Up Pagent at 4 p.m. All children, birth through teen, are welcome to star or help out. There are no rehearsals and no lines to learn, and there are parts for all. Traditional service with special music at 7 p.m. 336-275-1651 or standrewsgso.org.
DEC. 25
“Come As You Are!” Christmas Day Service: 10 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2105 W. Market St., Greensboro. Pajamas and slippers are welcome. 336-275-1651 or standrewsgso.org.
Christmas Service: 10 a.m., Bethel AME Church, 200 N. Regan St., Greensboro. 336-273-5268.
DEC. 31
Watch Night: Poplar Grove AMEC, 5504 Summit Ave., Greensboro. Joint choir comprised of the area churches led by Derensky Cooper. The Rev. Clay Barrow will be the preacher. 336-621-0848.