Religion in our community: Upcoming events

SUNDAY

Revival: 9:15 a.m. Aug. 7, 7 p.m. Aug. 8-10, Holmes Grove Church, 1100 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro. Aug. 7: The Rev. John P. Henry Jr. Aug. 8: The Rev. Samuel A. Moore. Aug. 9: The Rev. Kevin D. Sturdivant. Aug. 10: The Rev. Carlton Sturdivant. 336-272-6302 or www.holmesgrovechurch.org.

AUG. 10

Vespers: 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 10-31, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Thirty minutes of song, prayer, meditation, anointing with oil and Holy Communion. 336-884-2204 or www.wesleymemorial.org.

AUG. 12

Free Community Dinner: 5-7 p.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4504 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Barbecue chicken, baked beans, hush puppies, slaw, desserts, drinks. 336-475-3365.

AUG. 13

Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., LeBaur Park, Greensboro. With True Worship Center. Will pray for law enforcement. stonelinda@bellsouth.net.

AUG. 20

Southern Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Featured group is “2nd Chance” Ministries. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission; benefits missions. Piano music with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.

End of Summer Splash Carnival: 4-7 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. Outdoor games, slip and slides, water balloons, dunking tank, hot dogs and hamburgers, hot fudge sundaes. 336-299-8663.

Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4504 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Adults, $10; children, $5. Also, omelets and hash brown casserole. 336-475-3365.

AUG. 21

Lifting Up Educators: 11 a.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Community celebration to honor and thank area educators and administrators. Will feature John Rosemond followed by a free lunch in the dining hall for educators that will include free gifts and a Walmart gift card. RSVP by Aug. 15 for this free event. cchilton@wesleymemorial.org or 336-812-4813.

John Rosemond—Parenting with Love & Leadership: 2-5:30 p.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Focus is on effective discipline, with an emphasis on universal principles rather than specific techniques, although the latter are used in true-life examples and anecdotes. $5-$10. cchilton@wesleymemorial.org.

AUG. 24

Free Food Box Distribution: 12:30 p.m., Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. Until all food is gone. With Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. 336-272-6564.

OCT. 1

Caring By Sharing Free Clothing Giveaway: Friendly Avenue Church of Christ, 5101 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. The church is accepting gently used men’s, women’s and children’s clothing. Clothing can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the church. The church will schedule pickups from homes and businesses if needed. The church will also accept unsold clothing items from yard sales. The church will pick these items up on the same day as the yard sale. 336-420-2924 or cbs@friendlyave.org.

OCT. 8

Unity Prayer Parade: 11 a.m., Government Plaza, downtown Greensboro. stonelinda@bellsouth.net.

OCT. 15

The Hour Has Come Prayer Event: 10:30 a.m., High Point Rockers Stadium. Non-denominational, community-wide prayer event. Register at chosen-gen.org.