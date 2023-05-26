JUNE 3
Gun Safe Surrender Event: 10 a.m.-noon, Faith Presbyterian Church parking lot, 6309 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. With New Creation Community Presbyterian Church of Greensboro. A separate blacksmithing demonstration with blacksmith Scotty Utz will be held in the same location at 2 p.m. Guns will be dismantled and later made into garden tools. Unloaded guns should be placed in the back seat of a car, trunk or the rear of a van. Skilled personnel will remove the firearms from vehicles and transfer them to a chop saw station. Trained volunteers will use power tools to make three cuts to the gun, according to guidelines from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. gunstogardensgso@gmail.com or presbypeacefellowship.org/gun-violence.
JUNE 9
Community in Christ Book Sale: noon-4 p.m., also 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 10, Community in Christ Presbyterian, 5401 Liberty Road, Greensboro.
JUNE 10
Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available.
JUNE 17
Triad Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m. June 17, Bethany Fellowship Church, 4704 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.
Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Featured group is Redeemed. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission; benefits missions. Gospel piano with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-420-0320.
JUNE 19
Vacation Bible School “Twists and Turns”: 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 19-23, Hines Chapel Church, 4476 Hines Chapel Road, McLeansville. Learn about how following Jesus changes the game. 336-621-1385.