Religion in our community: Upcoming events

OCT. 29

First Presbyterian 31st Annual Fall Fest: 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 582 Southwood Drive, Eden. Yard sale, Christmas and everyday crafts, bake sale, silent auction. Brunswick stew is $8 per quart, pre-order at 336-623-3962 or www.fpceden.org/donate. Children’s activities, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; flu vaccines, 9 a.m.-noon; hot dog lunch with trimmings, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Raffles and more.

Barbecue and Market: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Morehead United Methodist Church, 3214 Horse Pen Creek Road, Greensboro. Produce, books, crafts. Proceeds to support Red Bird Mission.

Trunk or Treat: 4-5:30 p.m., Saint Andrews United Methodist Church, 1900 W. Vandalia Road, Greensboro. Wear costumes.

Harvest Festival: 1-5 p.m., Randleman Road Plaza, 2804 Randleman Road, Greensboro. Free community event. Bouncy houses for kids and adults. Hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy, juice boxes, sodas. Will distribute bags of candy to children and canned goods to adults. jtccrny@yahoo.com or 570-540-9309.

OCT. 30

Prayer for the Election and Country: 6 p.m. Oct. 30, Jubilee Worship Center, 143 Bluebell Road, Greensboro. Consider fasting. stonelinda@bellsouth.net.

Colonial Liturgy in English: 11 a.m., Holy Trinity, 1308 Coach Road, Reidsville. Will worship with the liturgy used by the earliest Lutheran settlers in the U.S. Reference “A Colonial Liturgy in English.” Participants are encouraged to wear “period” attire such as full-length calico dresses, vests, black suits, white shirts, black ties, etc. With the Rev. Ronald W. Fink.

NOV. 6

Surviving the Holidays: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 5736 Inman Road, Greensboro. Free workshop covers how to deal with emotions, what to do about traditions, tips for surviving social events and how to find hope for the future. Arrive 30 minutes early to complete registration, enjoy refreshments. Pre-registration is required by noon Oct. 31. Call 336-665-1944 or email connect@cornerstonesbc.org.

NOV. 10

Faith & Grief Ministry: noon-1 p.m. Nov. 10 and Dec. 8, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 N. Greene St., Greensboro. For anyone who may be working through the loss of a loved one. Dealing with grief is a process the takes on physical, emotional social and spiritual dimensions. Bruce Bunce, bruce.w.bunce@gmail.com.

NOV. 12

Hot Dog Sale: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available. Fundraiser for the church’s missions. www.moriahumc.org.

NOV. 13

Surviving the Holidays: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Glenn View Baptist Church, 4275 Glenn High Road, Winston-Salem. Free workshop covers how to deal with emotions, what to do about traditions, tips for surviving social events and how to find hope for the future. Arrive 30 minutes early to complete registration, enjoy refreshments. Pre-registration is required by noon Nov. 7. Call 336-788-2569 or email office@glennview.org.

NOV. 19

Brunswick Stew Sale: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. $10 per order for 32-ounce container. To pre-order, call 336-299-8663.

Music Event: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Featured group is a surprise. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission; benefits missions. 336-314-1162.

DEC. 3

Festive and Bright: 7:30 p.m., High Point University’s Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Concert will feature a collection of Christmas and Hanukah classics sung by the combined choir and accompanied by the HPU orchestra. Complimentary tickets should be reserved at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.