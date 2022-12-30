Religion in our community: Upcoming events

DEC. 31
Watch Night: Poplar Grove AMEC, 5504 Summit Ave., Greensboro. Joint choir comprised of the area churches led by Derensky Cooper. The Rev. Clay Barrow will be the preacher. 336-621-0848.
JAN. 13
Community Dinner: 5-6:30 p.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Pinto beans, stewed potatoes, stewed cabbage, corn bread, desserts and drinks. 336-475-3365.
JAN. 21
Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. All you can eat. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, coffee, orange juice, milk. Also, omelets and hash brown casserole. Adults, $10; children, $5. 336-475-3365.