Religion in our community: Upcoming events

DEC. 31

Watch Night: Poplar Grove AMEC, 5504 Summit Ave., Greensboro. Joint choir comprised of the area churches led by Derensky Cooper. The Rev. Clay Barrow will be the preacher. 336-621-0848.

JAN. 13

Community Dinner: 5-6:30 p.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Pinto beans, stewed potatoes, stewed cabbage, corn bread, desserts and drinks. 336-475-3365.

JAN. 21

Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. All you can eat. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, coffee, orange juice, milk. Also, omelets and hash brown casserole. Adults, $10; children, $5. 336-475-3365.

HOW TO SUBMIT AN ANNOUNCEMENT

The deadline for submitting information about announce­­ments is noon Mondays. Send news releases to News & Record, Religion Notes, 3001 S. Elm-Eugene St., Greensboro, N.C. 27406; or by email to people@greensboro.com. This is a free service. Click on “Faith and Values” under “Lifestyles” at greensboro.com for articles and the calendar of events.

For information on the Featured Place of Worship or the Triad Worship Guide, contact Ray Causey at 336-373-7133 or ray.causey@greensboro.com.

