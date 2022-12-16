Religion in our community: Upcoming events

DEC. 18
Service of Lessons and Carols for Advent: 4 p.m., Rehobeth United Methodist Church, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, Greensboro. The Rehobeth Chancel Choir will be joined by guest musicians and singers. Free. Donations will be received to support the Chancel Choir Music Ministry. 336-317-2555.
Christmas Production — “The Heralding Angels”: 9:15 a.m., Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. Free gospel musical. Begins at 9:30 a.m.
DEC. 21
Free Food Boxes: 12:30 p.m., Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. Food will be distributed until all food is gone. 336-272-6564.
DEC. 22
Christmas at Tanger: 7 p.m., also, 5 p.m. Dec. 23, 11 a.m. Dec. 24, Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. With Mercy Hill Church. Free. Worship service, Christmas treats, a festive photo booth, live carols and worship, kids programming. RSVPs preferred. MercyHillChurch.com/Christmas.
DEC. 24
Candlelight Christmas Eve Service: 10 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 6015 Frieden Church Road, Gibsonville. Refreshments after the service. No service on Dec. 25.
Christmas Eve Services: 4 and 7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2105 W. Market St., Greensboro. Pop-Up Pageant at 4 p.m. All children, birth through teen, are welcome to star or help out. There are no rehearsals and no lines to learn, and there are parts for all. Traditional service with special music at 7 p.m. 336-275-1651 or standrewsgso.org.
DEC. 25
“Come As You Are!” Christmas Day Service: 10 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2105 W. Market St., Greensboro. Pajamas and slippers are welcome. 336-275-1651 or standrewsgso.org.