 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Religion in our community: Upcoming events

  • 0
Hanukkah menorah

Greensboro’s Temple Emanuel Brotherhood pose after erecting one of the area’s largest Hanukkah menorah. The eight-day festival of lights begins at sundown, Dec. 18. Hanukkah (dedication) commemorates the recovery of Jerusalem and subsequent rededication of the Second Temple at the beginning of the Maccabean revolt against the Seleucid Empire in second century B.C.E. (Before the Common Era). Brotherhood members (from left): Michael Padulsky, Bob McCleod, Allan Goldfarb, Gary Wolf, Scott Cooper, Sheldon Krueger, Keith Panzera, Mikhail Bochkis, Yitzhak Maaravi, Larry Mars, Allan Unger, Rob Ainbinder and Darrell Bryant.

 IVAN SAUL CUTLER, PROVIDED

DEC. 18

Service of Lessons and Carols for Advent: 4 p.m., Rehobeth United Methodist Church, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, Greensboro. The Rehobeth Chancel Choir will be joined by guest musicians and singers. Free. Donations will be received to support the Chancel Choir Music Ministry. 336-317-2555.

Christmas Production — “The Heralding Angels”: 9:15 a.m., Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. Free gospel musical. Begins at 9:30 a.m.

DEC. 21

Free Food Boxes: 12:30 p.m., Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. Food will be distributed until all food is gone. 336-272-6564.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

DEC. 22

Christmas at Tanger: 7 p.m., also, 5 p.m. Dec. 23, 11 a.m. Dec. 24, Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. With Mercy Hill Church. Free. Worship service, Christmas treats, a festive photo booth, live carols and worship, kids programming. RSVPs preferred. MercyHillChurch.com/Christmas.

People are also reading…

DEC. 24

Candlelight Christmas Eve Service: 10 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 6015 Frieden Church Road, Gibsonville. Refreshments after the service. No service on Dec. 25.

Christmas Eve Services: 4 and 7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2105 W. Market St., Greensboro. Pop-Up Pageant at 4 p.m. All children, birth through teen, are welcome to star or help out. There are no rehearsals and no lines to learn, and there are parts for all. Traditional service with special music at 7 p.m. 336-275-1651 or standrewsgso.org.

DEC. 25

“Come As You Are!” Christmas Day Service: 10 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2105 W. Market St., Greensboro. Pajamas and slippers are welcome. 336-275-1651 or standrewsgso.org.

HOW TO SUBMIT AN ANNOUNCEMENT

The deadline for submitting information about announce­­ments is noon Mondays. Send news releases to News & Record, Religion Notes, 3001 S. Elm-Eugene St., Greensboro, N.C. 27406; or by email to people@greensboro.com. This is a free service. Click on “Faith and Values” under “Lifestyles” at greensboro.com for articles and the calendar of events.

For information on the Featured Place of Worship or the Triad Worship Guide, contact Ray Causey at 336-373-7133 or ray.causey@greensboro.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Holiday shopping can feel like a treasure hunt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert