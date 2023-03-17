MARCH 18
Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Featured group is Covenant. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission; benefits missions. Gospel piano with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-420-0320.
Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. All you can eat. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, coffee, orange juice, milk. Also, omelets and hash brown casserole. Adults, $10; children, $5. 336-475-3365.
MARCH 27
High Point University’s Charles Franklin Finch Lecture Series: 4 p.m., Wilson Commerce Ballroom. Featuring Norman Wirzba, Gilbert T. Rowe distinguished professor of Christian theology and senior fellow at the Kenan Institute for Ethics at Duke University. Free. RSVP: email kbrown7@highpoint.edu.
MARCH 29
Free Food Boxes: 12:30-2 p.m., Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. With Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. 336-272-6564 or www.wellsmemorialcogic.org.
APRIL 1
Chicken Pie Supper: 5-8 p.m., Hines Chapel Church, 4476 Hines Chapel Road, McLeansville. Adults, $10; children 10 and younger, $7. Take-outs available also. Proceeds benefit church and community projects. 336-621-1385.
APRIL 2
Palm Sunday Service: 11 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 6015 Frieden Church Road, Gibsonville.
God So Loved the World—A service of music and reflections for Holy Week: 4 p.m., Rehobeth United Methodist Church, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, Greensboro. Chancel Choir will perform. Donations will be received in support of the Chancel Choir Music Ministry.
APRIL 6
Maundy Thursday Service: 7 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 6015 Frieden Church Road, Gibsonville.
APRIL 7
Good Friday Service: 7 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 6015 Frieden Church Road, Gibsonville.
APRIL 8
Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available.
APRIL 9
Easter Sunday Service: 11 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 6015 Frieden Church Road, Gibsonville.