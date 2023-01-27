Religion in our community: Upcoming events

JAN. 28

Desire Worship: 6 p.m., Kress Building, 212 S. Elm St., third floor. faithfireworldwide.com.

JAN. 29

A Service of Inspiration Honoring the Words of Martin Luther King Jr.: 4 p.m., Guilford Park Presbyterian Church, 2100 Fernwood Drive, Greensboro. A diverse group of ages, race and stages of life from the church’s congregation will read King’s 1963 “Letter From A Birmingham Jail” plus the “Call for Unity” letter from eight Alabama clergymen which prompted it. Special music and prayers also. Childcare will be provided. www.guilfordpark.org or 336-288-5452.

FEB. 3

N.C. A&T Fellowship Gospel Choir Concert: 7 p.m., Shiloh Baptist Church, 1210 S. Eugene St., Greensboro. Free. Masks are required. 336-272-1166.

FEB. 4

Free Clothing Giveaway: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ,1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. Part of We Care Pantry Community Outreach coordinated by Evangelist Missionary Velma Tanks. 336-272-6564 or www.wellsmemorial.org.

FEB. 7

City Help of the Triad Information Session: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Bethany Fellowship Church, 4707 Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. The organization is in the process of recruiting for prayer teams. 336-707-3308.

FEB. 11

10th Annual Birthday Concert Robert W. Brewer: 7 p.m., Greensboro College, Finch Chapel. Featuring Dr. Brewer and the Disappointments. Accepting nonperishable food and donations. All proceeds will benefit the Spartan Open Pantry. www.rwbrewer.bandcamp.com.

Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available.

FEB. 18

Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Featured group is Director’s Trio. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission; benefits missions. Gospel piano with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.

FEB. 21

Fat Tuesday Pancake Dinner: 5:30 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown.

FEB. 22

Ash Wednesday Service: 7 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown.

FEB. 25

Drive thru Brunswick Stew and Bake Sale: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 582 Southwood Drive, Eden. Stew will be sold by the quart; quarts are $8. Tickets are being sold by church members and on Sunday mornings. They can also be purchased by mailing a check to the church. The zip code is 27288. 336-623-3962.

Annual New Orleans Style Jambalaya Sale: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. Pre-orders are highly recommended; call 336-299-8663. Cost is $10 per order for a 20 ounces container.

Winter Jam: 5 p.m., Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. Christian music’s biggest tour. Headliners: We the Kingdom and Jeremy Camp. https://2023.jamtour.com/cities/greensboro-nc.