Religion in our community: Upcoming events

Jan. 13
Community Dinner: 5-6:30 p.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Pinto beans, stewed potatoes, stewed cabbage, corn bread, desserts and drinks. 336-475-3365.
Jan. 16
18th Annual MLK Jr. Interfaith Worship Service: noon, Saint James Presbyterian Church, 820 Ross Ave., Greensboro. Guest preacher, the Rev. Daran H. Mitchell, Trinity AME Zion Baptist Church. Masks are required. Also, join online via Facebook, YouTube, Zoom or www.stjamespresby.org. 336-549-4599 or 336-273-6658.
Jan. 21
Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. All you can eat. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, coffee, orange juice, milk. Also, omelets and hash brown casserole. Adults, $10; children, $5. 336-475-3365.