Religion in our community: Upcoming events

JUNE 18

Southern Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Sheltered to perform. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission. Piano music with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.

Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4504 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Adults, $10; children, $5. Will have omelets and hash brown casserole. 336-475-3365.

JUNE 19

Lemonade on the Lawn: 11 a.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. All are welcome for free refreshments after the 11 a.m. worship service. Spend some time getting to know the church family and meet the pastors.

JUNE 22

Vespers: 6 p.m. Wednesdays, through June 29, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Thirty minutes of song, prayer, meditation and Holy Communion. 336-884-2204 or www.wesleymemorial.org.

Concert: 7 p.m. June 22, First Baptist Church, 1000 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Features Tim Zimmerman and The King’s Brass. Free. 336-274-3286.

JUNE 26

S’Mores and Song, Community Bonfire Summer Series: 6:30 p.m., also July 24, St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Bring seating. info@stumc.org.

JULY 9

Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., First Christian Church, 1120 N. Main St., Kernersville. Will pray for leaders. stonelinda@bellsouth.net.

Pastors for Peace Cuba Caravan: noon-2 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. Caravan collecting medical supplies for the people of Cuba designed to educate about and challenge the U.S. economic embargo of Cuba. 931-267-2836.

JULY 16

Mental Health Matters: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Bethel A.M.E., 200 N. Regan St., Greensboro. Register by July 8. Celebrate National BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month. Caitlin Graham, 984-800-4960 or caitlingraham.ncapri@gmail.com.