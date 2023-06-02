JUNE 3
Gun Safe Surrender Event: 10 a.m.-noon, Faith Presbyterian Church parking lot, 6309 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. With New Creation Community Presbyterian Church of Greensboro. A separate blacksmithing demonstration with blacksmith Scotty Utz will be held in the same location at 2 p.m. Guns will be dismantled and later made into garden tools. Unloaded guns should be placed in the back seat of a car, trunk or the rear of a van. Skilled personnel will remove the firearms from vehicles and transfer them to a chop saw station. Trained volunteers will use power tools to make three cuts to the gun, according to guidelines from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. gunstogardensgso@gmail.com or presbypeacefellowship.org/gun-violence.
JUNE 9
Community in Christ Book Sale: noon-4 p.m., also 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 10, Community in Christ Presbyterian, 5401 Liberty Road, Greensboro.
People are also reading…
Community Dinner: 5-6:30 p.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, drinks and desserts. 336-475-3365.
JUNE 10
Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available.
Shred-a-thon: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., West Market Street United Methodist Church, 312 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. $5 donation per bag/box requested. 336-509-8927 or ellenvanvelsor@gmail.com.
JUNE 17
Triad Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m. June 17, Bethany Fellowship Church, 4704 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.
Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Featured group is Joyful Sounds. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission; benefits missions. Gospel piano with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-420-0320.
Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. All you can eat. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, coffee, orange juice, milk. Also, omelets and hash brown casserole. Adults, $10; children, $5. 336-475-3365.
JUNE 19
Vacation Bible School “Twists and Turns”: 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 19-23, Hines Chapel Church, 4476 Hines Chapel Road, McLeansville. Learn about how following Jesus changes the game. 336-621-1385.