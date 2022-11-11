Religion in our community: Upcoming events

NOV. 11

Free Community Dinner: 5-7 p.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Beef tips and rice, green beans, desserts, and drinks. 336-475-3365.

NOV. 12

Hot Dog Sale: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take out available. Fundraiser for the church's missions. Generally held the second Saturday of each month. www.moriahumc.org.

Holiday Market: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Hickory Grove United Methodist Church, 5959 Hickory Grove Road, Greensboro. Holiday crafts, bake sale, silent auction, country breakfast, hot dog lunch, vendors, Santa.

Hot Dog and Fried Apple Pie Sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Newlyn Street United Methodist Church, 212 E. Newlyn St., Greensboro. Dine in or take out. Hot dogs, $2; pies, $3; soft drinks, $1. Benefits church missions. Pre-order pies by noon Nov. 11. 336-706-9861.

NOV. 13

Surviving the Holidays: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Glenn View Baptist Church, 4275 Glenn High Road, Winston-Salem. Free workshop covers how to deal with emotions, what to do about traditions, tips for surviving social events and how to find hope for the future. Arrive 30 minutes early to complete registration, enjoy refreshments. Pre-register. Call 336-788-2569 or email office@glennview.org.

Youth Sunday: 11 a.m., St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2400 Dellabrook Road, Winston-Salem. With Tukool Tiff, a speaker and gospel rapper. Youth led worship, youth choir, after worship fellowship. Hot dogs with all the fixings, chips, drinks, desserts. www.stpaulumcws.org.

NOV. 16

Free Food Boxes: 12:30 p.m., Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. With Second Harvest Food Bank of NW North Carolina. 336-272-6564 or www.wellsmemorialcogic.org.

NOV. 19

Brunswick Stew Sale: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. $10 per order for 32-ounce container. To pre-order, call 336-299-8663.

Music Event: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Featured group is Redeemed. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission; benefits missions. Bring a friend. 336-314-1162.

Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, coffee, orange juice, milk. Also, omelets and hash brown casserole. Adults, $10; children, $5. 336-475-3365.

NOV. 24

Thanksgiving Day Service: 10:30 a.m., First Church of Christ, Scientist, 105 Arden Place, Greensboro. Following a reading of the Thanksgiving proclamation and brief lesson-sermon, members of the congregation will express their gratitude.

DEC. 3

Festive and Bright: 7:30 p.m., High Point University's Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Concert features a collection of Christmas and Hanukkah classics sung by the combined choir and accompanied by the HPU orchestra. Complimentary tickets should be reserved at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.

11th Annual All Saints Episcopal Church Art-a-Fair: 3-6 p.m., 4211 Wayne Road, Greensboro. More than 20 local artists participating. Will include oil painting, watercolor painting, sketches, pottery, jewelry, photography, basket weaving, metal work, glass work, woodworking and handcrafted note cards. Free refreshments of wine, soft drinks or non-alcoholic wassail and finger snacks. Opportunity to win a collectible art poster — 1983, near mint, vintage, "Return Of The Jedi" movie poster. Free. Benefits church outreach programs.

DEC. 7

High Point University’s Annual Lessons and Carols Service: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Charles E. Hayworth Memorial Chapel. Free. No tickets required.

DEC. 8

Faith & Grief Ministry: noon-1 p.m., Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 N. Greene St., Greensboro. For anyone who may be working through the loss of a loved one. Dealing with grief is a process the takes on physical, emotional social and spiritual dimensions. Bruce Bunce, bruce.w.bunce@gmail.com.

DEC. 9

High Point University's 51st Annual Community Prayer Breakfast: 8 a.m., Nido and Mariana Qubein Conference Center. Complimentary food, a message from a featured speaker and music provided by the High Point University Chapel Choir.

Bending Towards the Light — A Jazz Nativity: 6 p.m., Rehobeth United Methodist Church Family Life Center, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, Greensboro. Free. Donations accepted to support the chancel choir music ministry.