Religion in our community: Upcoming events

JAN. 7
Free Community Dinner: 5-7 p.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Beef stew, rice, baked apples, rolls, desserts. Dine in. Masks required. 336-475-3365.
JAN. 9
125th Anniversary of Grace Lutheran Church Celebration Kickoff: 11 a.m., 1315 E. Washington St., Greensboro. The church will celebrate through 2022 with activities honoring those who attended: Campus House, Feb. 13; and Grace Lutheran Church Day School and Immanuel College, April 10. The church will host monthly events highlighting its history in the community culminating with a banquet on Sept. 10 and a special worship service at 11 a.m. Sept. 11. 336-253-1817.
JAN. 12
Bible Studies: Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Women’s Bible Study — Second Timothy, Paul’s Last Words: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, starts Jan. 12. Also, Brand X Class: 9:45 a.m. Sundays, through Jan. 23. Will study of the book of Job. Interdenominational Bible Study — Ruth: The Story Behind the Story: 10:30 a.m. Mondays, started back Jan. 3; Wednesday Bible Study — Jesus and the Jewish Festivals: 1:30 and 6:45 p.m. Wednesdays, started back Jan. 5. 336-884-2204 or www.wesleymemorial.org.
JAN. 15
Southern Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Testimony and song by Rocky and Gail Smith. Love offering only. Homemade desserts, coffee and sodas at intermission. Piano music with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.
Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Adults, $10; children, $5. All you can eat. Masks required. 336-475-3365.