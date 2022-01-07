Religion in our community: Upcoming events

JAN. 7

125th Anniversary of Grace Lutheran Church Celebration Kickoff: 11 a.m., 1315 E. Washington St., Greensboro. The church will celebrate through 2022 with activities honoring those who attended: Campus House, Feb. 13; and Grace Lutheran Church Day School and Immanuel College, April 10. The church will host monthly events highlighting its history in the community culminating with a banquet on Sept. 10 and a special worship service at 11 a.m. Sept. 11. 336-253-1817.