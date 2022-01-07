 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Religion in our community: Upcoming events
Religion in our community: Upcoming events

JAN. 7

Free Community Dinner: 5-7 p.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Beef stew, rice, baked apples, rolls, desserts. Dine in. Masks required. 336-475-3365.



JAN. 9

125th Anniversary of Grace Lutheran Church Celebration Kickoff: 11 a.m., 1315 E. Washington St., Greensboro. The church will celebrate through 2022 with activities honoring those who attended: Campus House, Feb. 13; and Grace Lutheran Church Day School and Immanuel College, April 10. The church will host monthly events highlighting its history in the community culminating with a banquet on Sept. 10 and a special worship service at 11 a.m. Sept. 11. 336-253-1817.

JAN. 12

Bible Studies: Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Women’s Bible Study — Second Timothy, Paul’s Last Words: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, starts Jan. 12. Also, Brand X Class: 9:45 a.m. Sundays, through Jan. 23. Will study of the book of Job. Interdenominational Bible Study — Ruth: The Story Behind the Story: 10:30 a.m. Mondays, started back Jan. 3; Wednesday Bible Study — Jesus and the Jewish Festivals: 1:30 and 6:45 p.m. Wednesdays, started back Jan. 5. 336-884-2204 or www.wesleymemorial.org.

JAN. 15

Southern Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Testimony and song by Rocky and Gail Smith. Love offering only. Homemade desserts, coffee and sodas at intermission. Piano music with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.

Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Adults, $10; children, $5. All you can eat. Masks required. 336-475-3365.

HOW TO SUBMIT AN ANNOUNCEMENT

The deadline for submitting information about virtual services and announce­­ments is noon Monday before the Friday of publication. Send news releases to News & Record, Religion Notes, 3001 S. Elm-Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27406; or by email to people@greensboro.com. This is a free service. Click on “Faith and Values” under “Lifestyles” at greensboro.com for articles and the calendar of events.

For information on the Featured Place of Worship or the Triad Worship Guide, contact Ray Causey at 336-373-7133 or ray.causey@greensboro.com.

