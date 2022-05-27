Religion in our community: Upcoming events

MAY 28

New Garden/Guilford College Community Alliance Hosts Tour: 9 a.m., New Garden Friends cemetery, 801 New Garden Road, Greensboro. Max L. Carter, a retired professor of Quaker studies at Guilford College, will introduce the story of John, Mary and Waldo Woody at their graves. Brief walking tour then assemble at 11 a.m. at Persimmon Grove A.M.E., 403 Dolley Madison Road, Greensboro for a conversation with long time residents of the Woodyside and Persimmon Grove communities, Theresa Meachum and Gertrude Upperman.

MAY 30

Tour with Max L. Carter, Retired Professor of Quaker Studies at Guilford College: 10 a.m., New Garden Friends cemetery, 801 New Garden Road, Greensboro. Carter will lead a tour of historic people and events. Part of ongoing programming commemorating the 350th anniversary of the first Quaker communities in North Carolina in 1672.

JUNE 1

Vespers: 6 p.m. Wednesdays, June 1-29, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Thirty minutes of song, prayer, meditation and Holy Communion. 336-884-2204 or www.wesleymemorial.org.

A Summer in Narnia with C.S. Lewis: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, June 1-Aug. 31, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Join senior pastor Jeff Patterson for a study of two of C.S. Lewis’s “Chronicles of Narnia” books. The reading will be minimal. Participants will learn scripture and Christian theology by following the adventures of some amazing characters. Call 336-884-2204 or email creddick@wesleymemorial.org.

JUNE 3

Ignite 2022, Igniting the Spirit Within Worship Services: 7 p.m. June 3-4 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. June 5, Liberty First Baptist Church, 659 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. Also, light breakfast with the Rev. Sam James, 8:30 a.m. June 2 at First Baptist. James and his wife Rachel have served as missionaries with the International Mission Board for more than 50 years. They have served in southeast Asia, east Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. 336-622-4482.

JUNE 11

Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., Mount Zion Baptist Church, 753 E. Washington St. High Point. Will pray for children and the lost. stonelinda@bellsouth.net.

Classic Car Cruise-in: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Will feature a variety of classic cars, motorcycles and authentic NASCAR racecars from Richard Petty and Bill Blair Sr. Special guests will include Kyle Petty and Bill Blair Jr. Concessions, children’s activities, door prizes. cchilton@wesleymemorial.org.

JUNE 18

Southern Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Sheltered to perform. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission. Piano music with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.

JUNE 19

Lemonade on the Lawn: 11 a.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. All are welcome for free refreshments after the 11 a.m. worship service. Get to know the church family and meet their pastors.

JUNE 26

S’Mores and Song, Community Bonfire Summer Series: 6:30 p.m., also July 24, St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Bring seating. info@stumc.org.