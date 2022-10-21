Religion in our community: Upcoming events

OCT. 22

Huge Yard Sale: 7:30 a.m., Lankford Memorial Baptist Church, 3708 Yanceyville St., Greensboro. Fundraiser to purchase new flooring for fellowship building. 336-621-3834.

Free Clothing Giveaway: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. Various types of slightly-loved and new women’s, men’s and children’s clothes. 336-272-6564 or www.wellsmemorialcogic.org.

Fall Festival: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Saint Matthews United Methodist Church, 600 E. Florida St., Greensboro. Healthy food preparation demonstrations, healthful Halloween recipes for children, pumpkin patch, free COVID-19 vaccinations, foam (packaging, coolers, to-go meal containers, etc.) recycling drop off, gardening tips, electric car show. With Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, Recipe for Success and UNCG, the Electric Motor Club of High Point, Citizens’ Climate Lobby, Old North State Medical Society, and others. Fun approach to addressing serious health/environmental issues in the community. 336-272-4505 or www.stmattchurch.com.

Fall Festival Trunk-n-Treat: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Bethel AME Church, 200 Regan St., Greensboro. Music, food, games, fun. 336-273-5268.

OCT. 26

Free Food Boxes: 12:30 p.m., Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. Food will be distributed until all food is gone. 336-272-6564 or www.wellsmemorialcogic.org.

OCT. 27

Striving To Be An Ally For Racial Justice: 7-8:30 p.m., Zoom. With Christ United Methodist Church’s United Women in Faith. Guest speaker Kathy FitzJefferies will explore some of the barriers that hinder people from serving as an ally for racial justice. FitzJefferies is a licensed school social worker and has worked many years with youth involved in the juvenile detention and justice system. Register by Oct. 26 to receive the Zoom link. www.christgreensboro.org/umw.

OCT. 29

First Presbyterian 31st Annual Fall Fest: 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 582 Southwood Drive, Eden. Yard sale, Christmas and everyday crafts, bake sale, silent auction. Brunswick stew is $8 per quart; pre-order at 336-623-3962 or www.fpceden.org/donate. Children’s activities, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; flu vaccines, 9 a.m.-noon; hot dog lunch with trimmings, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Raffles and more.

Barbecue and Market: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Morehead United Methodist Church, 3214 Horse Pen Creek Road, Greensboro. Produce, books, crafts. Proceeds to support Red Bird Mission.

Trunk or Treat: 4-5:30 p.m., Saint Andrews United Methodist Church, 1900 W. Vandalia Road, Greensboro. Wear costumes.

OCT. 30

2022 Aggie Homecoming Gospel Concert: 6 p.m., Greensboro Coliseum. Stars Tye Tribett with special guest Le’Andria Johnson. Also, a performance by the N.C. A&T Gospel Choir featuring Victor Solomon. $29.50-$49.50. Ticketmaster.com.

NOV. 6

Surviving the Holidays: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 5736 Inman Road, Greensboro. Free workshop covers how to deal with emotions, what to do about traditions, tips for surviving social events and how to find hope for the future. Arrive 30 minutes early to complete registration, enjoy refreshments. Pre-registration is required by noon Oct. 31. Call 336-665-1944 or email connect@cornerstonesbc.org.

NOV. 12

Hot Dog Sale: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available. Fundraiser for the church’s missions. www.moriahumc.org.

NOV. 13

Surviving the Holidays: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Glenn View Baptist Church, 4275 Glenn High Road, Winston-Salem. Free workshop covers how to deal with emotions, what to do about traditions, tips for surviving social events and how to find hope for the future. Arrive 30 minutes early to complete registration, enjoy refreshments. Pre-registration is required by noon Nov. 7. Call 336-788-2569 or email office@glennview.org.

NOV. 19

Brunswick Stew Sale: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. $10 per order for 32 ounces container. To pre-order call 336-299-8663.