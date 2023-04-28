APRIL 7

Good Friday Service: 7 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 6015 Frieden Church Road, Gibsonville.

Good Friday: 6 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1315 E. Washington St., Greensboro.

Community Dinner: 5-6:30 p.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Pork loin, pineapple casserole, slaw, drinks and desserts. 336-475-3365.

Seven Last Sayings of Christ: 6 p.m., Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. 336-272-6564 or www.wellsmemorialcogic.org.

APRIL 8

Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or takeouts available.

Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m.-noon, Hines Chapel Church, 4476 Hines Chapel Road, McLeansville. Easter story, egg hunt, games, prizes and pizza lunch. 336-621-1385.

APRIL 9

Easter Sunday Service: 11 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 6015 Frieden Church Road, Gibsonville.

Easter Service: 11 a.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1315 E. Washington St., Greensboro.

Easter Sunrise Service: 7 a.m., High Point University, on the Kester International Promenade in front of Hayworth Chapel. Light breakfast and coffee will be served before. Communion will be offered.

APRIL 15

Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Featured group is Good News. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission; benefits missions. Gospel piano with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-420-0320.

Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. All you can eat. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, coffee, orange juice, milk. Also, omelets and hash brown casserole. Adults, $10; children, $5. 336-475-3365.

APRIL 19

The Sacred Depth of Nature Soup & Study Program: 6 p.m. Wednesdays, April 19-May 10, Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. Will focus on Ursula Goodenough’s book. Led by the Rev. Jay Abernathy, Unitarian Universalist minister. Looks at the impact of science on our understanding of religion and God. 336-299-8663.

APRIL 30

Post-COVID Cuba—Land of Tears and Tenacity: 12:30 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. A PowerPoint presentation report from recent United Church of Christ Cuba Study Seminar group trip. 336-299-8663.

MAY 4

National Day of Prayer: 11:50 a.m., Phil G. McDonald Plaza, 220 S. Greene St., Greensboro.