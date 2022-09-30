Religion in our community: Upcoming events

OCT. 1

Yard Sale: 7 a.m.-noon, Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Call 336-430-4046 to reserve a space/table.

Caring By Sharing Free Clothing Giveaway: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Friendly Avenue Church of Christ, 5101 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Open to anyone with a clothing need. 336-420-2924 or cbs@friendlyave.org.

Covenant Church’s 15th Annual Holiday Market & Craft Fair: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Covenant Church United Methodist, 1526 Skeet Club Road, High Point. Now inside. With 40 local crafters, artisans and small businesses selling seasonal items. Photo opportunities including Santa and Grinch visits. Free admission, parking and spiced cider. Benefits church’s youth missions. 336-841-3242 or https://tinyurl.com/HolidayMarket2022.

OCT. 8

Unity Prayer Parade: 11 a.m., Government Plaza, downtown Greensboro. stonelinda@bellsouth.net.

Hot Dog Sale: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available. Fundraiser for the church’s missions. Usually held the second Saturday of the month. www.moriahumc.org.

Car Cruise-In: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Rehobeth United Methodist Church, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, Greensboro All classic cars welcome. Sausage biscuits, hot dogs and desserts will be available for purchase. Entertainment by Uncle Benny and a 50/50 drawing. Donations will be accepted with proceeds to benefit local missions.

OCT. 9

Music for the Soul: 4 p.m., Rehobeth United Methodist Church’s Family Life Center, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, Greensboro. Concert of sacred and secular music. Dessert buffet offered. Donations will be received in support of the music ministry. 336-317-2555.

OCT. 15

The Hour Has Come Prayer Event: 10:30 a.m., High Point Rockers stadium. Non-denominational, communitywide prayer event. Register at chosen-gen.org.

Southern Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Featured group is The Douglas Band. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission; benefits missions. Piano music with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.

Fall Bazaar: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., St John’s United Methodist Church, 1304 Merritt Drive, Greensboro. Breakfast biscuits, hot dog lunch, bake sale, canned goods plants, crafts and holiday decor, silent auction and more. Proceeds to benefit Greensboro Urban Ministry and Out of the Garden Project.

OCT. 29

First Presbyterian 31st Annual Fall Fest: 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 582 Southwood Drive, Eden. Yard sale, Christmas and everyday crafts, bake sale, silent auction. Brunswick stew is $8 per quart, pre-order at 336-623-3962 or www.fpceden.org/donate. Children’s activities, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; flu vaccines, 9 a.m.-noon; hot dog lunch with trimmings, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Raffles and more.

Barbecue and Market: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Morehead United Methodist Church, 3214 Horse Pen Creek Road, Greensboro. Produce, books, crafts. Proceeds to support Red Bird Mission.

NOV. 6

Surviving the Holidays: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 5736 Inman Road, Greensboro. Free workshop covers how to deal with emotions, what to do about traditions, tips for surviving social events and how to find hope for the future. Arrive 30 minutes early to complete registration, enjoy refreshments. Pre-registration is required by noon Oct. 31. Call 336-665-1944 or email connect@cornerstonesbc.org.

NOV. 13

Surviving the Holidays: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Glenn View Baptist Church, 4275 Glenn High Road, Winston-Salem. Free workshop covers how to deal with emotions, what to do about traditions, tips for surviving social events and how to find hope for the future. Arrive 30 minutes early to complete registration, enjoy refreshments. Pre-registration is required by noon Nov. 7. Call 336-788-2569 or email office@glennview.org.

NOV. 19

Brunswick Stew Sale: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. $10 per order for 32-ounce container. To pre-order, call 336-299-8663.