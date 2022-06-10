Religion in our community: Upcoming events

JUNE 10

Free Community Dinner: 5-7 p.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4504 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Meat loaf, green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls, desserts, drinks. 336-475-3365.

JUNE 11

Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., Mount Zion Baptist Church, 753 E. Washington St., High Point. Will pray for children and the lost. stonelinda@bellsouth.net.

Classic Car Cruise-in: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Will feature a variety of classic cars, motorcycles and authentic NASCAR racecars from Richard Petty and Bill Blair Sr. Special guests will include Kyle Petty and Bill Blair Jr. Concessions, children’s activities, door prizes. cchilton@wesleymemorial.org.

“The Queen in You” Rainbow Tea and Jazz: noon, Holmes Grove United Methodist Church, 1100 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro. Afternoon of relaxation devoted to practicing self-care as Christian women. Speaker: Nora Jones, president, Sisters Network of Greensboro. 336-272-6302.

Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available. Desserts are back. www.moriahumc.org.

Hot Dog and Fried Apple Pie Sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Newlyn Street United Methodist Church, 212 E. Newlyn St., Greensboro. Hot dogs, $2; pies, $2; soft drinks, $1. Benefits church missions. Preorder pies by noon June 10. 336-706-9861.

JUNE 12

Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ’s 22nd Pastoral Anniversary Celebration: 9:30 a.m., 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. Recognizes pastoral leadership of Herman and Lady Regina Platt. The 9:30 a.m. service features a surprise guest speaker. Bishop John C. McClurkin Sr., pastor of Greater Faith Deliverance Center, is the 4 p.m. guest speaker. Wear shades of blue. 336-272-6564.

JUNE 15

Vespers: 6 p.m. Wednesdays, through June 29, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Thirty minutes of song, prayer, meditation and Holy Communion. 336-884-2204 or www.wesleymemorial.org.

JUNE 18

Southern Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Sheltered to perform. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission. Piano music with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.

Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4504 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Adults, $10; children, $5. Will have omelets and hash brown casserole. 336-475-3365.

JUNE 19

Lemonade on the Lawn: 11 a.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. All are welcome for free refreshments after the 11 a.m. worship service. Spend some time getting to know the church family and meet their pastors.

JUNE 22

Vespers: 6 p.m. Wednesdays, through June 29, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Thirty minutes of song, prayer, meditation and Holy Communion. 336-884-2204 or www.wesleymemorial.org.

JUNE 26

S’Mores and Song, Community Bonfire Summer Series: 6:30 p.m., also July 24, St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Bring seating. info@stumc.org.

JUNE 29

Vespers: 6 p.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Thirty minutes of song, prayer, meditation and Holy Communion. 336-884-2204 or www.wesleymemorial.org.

JULY 9

Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., First Christian Church, 1120 N. Main St., Kernersville. Will pray for leaders. stonelinda@bellsouth.net.

Pastors for Peace Cuba Caravan: noon-2 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. Caravan collecting medical supplies for the people of Cuba designed to educate about and challenge the U.S. economic embargo of Cuba. 931-267-2836.