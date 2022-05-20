Religion in our community: Upcoming events

MAY 21

Southern Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Director’s Trio to perform. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission. Piano music with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.

Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4504 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Adults, $10; children, $5. 336-475-3365.

Free Outdoor Food and Clothes Giveaway: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Cedar Grove Tabernacle of Praise, 612 Norwalk St., Greensboro. Reinvent your wardrobe for summer and winter. With the church’s Hallelujah Boutique Outreach Ministry. 336-294-2628.

Free Community Giveaway: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. Free clothing, books, toys, baby diapers, baby food, household items and food. Masks and CDC guidelines enforced. 336-272-6564.

MAY 22

S’mores and Song, Community Bonfire Summer Series: 6:30 p.m., also June 26 and July 24, St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Bring seating. info@stumc.org.

MAY 25

Free Food Boxes Distribution: 12:30 p.m., Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. Until all food is gone. With Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. Masks and CDC guidelines enforced. 336-272-6564.

MAY 28

New Garden/Guilford College Community Alliance Hosts Tour: 9 a.m., New Garden Friends cemetery, 801 New Garden Road, Greensboro. Max L. Carter, a retired professor of Quaker studies at Guilford College, will introduce the story of John, Mary and Waldo Woody at their graves. Brief walking tour then assemble at 11 a.m. at Persimmon Grove A.M.E., 403 Dolley Madison Road, Greensboro for a conversation with longtime residents of the Woodyside and Persimmon Grove communities, Theresa Meachum and Gertrude Upperman.

MAY 30

Tour with Max L. Carter, Retired Professor of Quaker Studies at Guilford College: 10 a.m., New Garden Friends cemetery, 801 New Garden Road, Greensboro. Carter will lead a tour of the historic people and events. Part of ongoing programming commemorating the 350th anniversary of the first Quaker communities in North Carolina in 1672.

JUNE 11

Classic Car Cruise-in: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Will feature a variety of classic cars, motorcycles and authentic NASCAR racecars from Richard Petty and Bill Blair Sr. Special guests will include Kyle Petty and Bill Blair Jr. Concessions, children’s activities, door prizes. cchilton@wesleymemorial.org.