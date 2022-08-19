Religion in our community: Upcoming events

AUG. 20

Southern Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Featured group is 2nd Chance Ministries. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission; benefits missions. Piano music with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.

End of Summer Splash Carnival: 4-7 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. Outdoor games, slip and slides, water balloons, dunking tank, hot dogs and hamburgers, hot fudge sundaes. 336-299-8663.

Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4504 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Adults, $10; children, $5. Also, omelets and hashbrown casserole. 336-475-3365.

Cohort of Reconciling Ministries Network Meeting: 5 p.m., Morehead United Methodist Church, 3214 Horse Pen Creek Road, Greensboro. All churches within the network and churches that are discerning possible membership are welcome to join. Register at tinyurl.com/yspdnhm4. 336-473-7306.

AUG. 21

John Rosemond — Parenting with Love and Leadership: 2-5:30 p.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Focus is on effective discipline, with an emphasis on universal principles rather than specific techniques. $5-$10. cchilton@wesleymemorial.org.

Back to School Prayer: 11 a.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Students may bring backpacks to be blessed. Also, food collection for UNCG’s Spartan Open Pantry.

AUG. 24

Vespers: 6 p.m. Wednesdays, through Aug. 31, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Thirty minutes of song, prayer, meditation, anointing with oil and Holy Communion. 336-884-2204 or www.wesleymemorial.org.

Free Food Box Distribution: 12:30 p.m., Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. Until all food is gone. With Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. 336-272-6564.

SEPT. 10

Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., New Millennium Christian Center, 8 Dundas Circle, Greensboro. Will pray for healing and the economy. stonelinda@bellsouth.net.

Grace Lutheran Church’s 125th Anniversary Banquet: 4-7 p.m., Ebenezer Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 310 S. Tremont Drive, Greensboro. 336-253-1817 or Elderdlrichardson@yahoo.com.

Hot Dog Sale: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available. Fundraiser for the church’s missions, generally held the second Saturday of each month. www.moriahumc.org.

SEPT. 12

Interdenominational Bible Study: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays, through Sept. 26, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Topic: David — Developing a Heart for God. To register, contact Cynthia Reddick at creddick@wesleymemorial.org or 336-884-2204.

SEPT. 15

Cuba Study Seminar Cultural Immersion Tour Sponsored by Peace United Church of Christ: Feb. 10-19, various locations in Cuba. Application due by Sept. 15. The Rev. Tom Warren, ucccubastudy@gmail.com.

SEPT. 21

Launch of Small Groups: 6:45 p.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Variety of small groups will start at the church. Small groups include GriefShare, DivorceCare and Disciple 1. Also, the church will offer a Senior Pastor Bible Study — The Book of Acts: Living the Spirit-Filled Life, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. and 6:45-7:45 p.m. Wednesdays. Warm continental breakfast at the 9:30 a.m. session; evening meal precedes the 6:45 p.m. session. For information and to register, call 336-884-2204 or creddick@wesleymemorial.org.

OCT. 1

Caring By Sharing Free Clothing Giveaway: Friendly Avenue Church of Christ, 5101 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. The church is accepting gently used men’s, women’s and children’s clothing. Clothing can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the church. The church will schedule pickups from homes and businesses if needed. Will also accept unsold clothing items from yard sales. The church will pick these items up on the same day as the yard sale. 336-420-2924 or cbs@friendlyave.org.

OCT. 8

Unity Prayer Parade: 11 a.m., Government Plaza, downtown Greensboro. stonelinda@bellsouth.net.

OCT. 15

The Hour Has Come Prayer Event: 10:30 a.m., High Point Rockers stadium. Non-denominational, communitywide prayer event. Register at chosen-gen.org.