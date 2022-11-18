Religion in our community: Upcoming events

NOV. 18

Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week: Nov. 18–21. See gift suggestions, make a $10 donation and find a drop-off location at https://sampur.se/HowToPack1122. Multiple Triad churches are serving as drop-off sites.

NOV. 19

Brunswick Stew Sale: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. $10 per order for 32-ounce container. To pre-order, call 336-299-8663.

Music Event: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Featured group is Redeemed. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission; benefits missions. Bring a friend. 336-314-1162.

Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, coffee, orange juice, milk. Also, omelets and hash brown casserole. Adults, $10; children, $5. 336-475-3365.

NOV. 24

Thanksgiving Day Service: 10:30 a.m., First Church of Christ, Scientist, 105 Arden Place, Greensboro. Following a reading of the Thanksgiving proclamation and brief lesson-sermon, members of the congregation will express their gratitude.

NOV. 26

Hot Dog Fundraiser: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Collins Grove Fellowship Hall, 5210 Collins Grove Church Road, Greensboro. With Collins Grove United Methodist Church Mass Choir.

DEC. 3

Festive and Bright: 7:30 p.m., High Point University’s Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Features a collection of Christmas and Hanukah classics sung by the combined choir and accompanied by the HPU orchestra. Complimentary tickets should be reserved at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.

11th Annual All Saints Episcopal Church Art-a-Fair: 3-6 p.m., 4211 Wayne Road, Greensboro. More than 20 local artists participating. Will include oil painting, watercolor painting, sketches, pottery, jewelry, photography, basket weaving, metal work, glass work, woodworking and handcrafted note cards. Free refreshments of wine, soft drinks or non-alcoholic wassail and finger snacks. Opportunity to win a collectible art poster — 1983, near mint, vintage, “Return Of The Jedi” movie poster. Free. Benefits church outreach programs.

DEC. 7

High Point University’s Annual Lessons and Carols Service: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Charles E. Hayworth Memorial Chapel. Free. No tickets required.

DEC. 8

Faith & Grief Ministry: noon-1 p.m., Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 N. Greene St., Greensboro. For anyone who may be working through the loss of a loved one. Dealing with grief is a process the takes on physical, emotional social and spiritual dimensions. Bruce Bunce, bruce.w.bunce@gmail.com.

DEC. 9

High Point University’s 51st Annual Community Prayer Breakfast: 8 a.m., Nido and Mariana Qubein Conference Center. Complimentary food, an inspiring message from a featured speaker and special music provided by the High Point University Chapel Choir.

Bending Towards the Light — A Jazz Nativity: 6 p.m., Rehobeth United Methodist Church Family Life Center, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, Greensboro. Free. Donations accepted to support the chancel choir music ministry.

DEC. 10

Hot Dog Sale: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available. Fundraiser for the church’s missions. www.moriahumc.org.

Brunswick Stew Sale: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Collins Grove United Methodist Church, 5210 Collins Grove Church Road, Greensboro. $9 per quart. To place orders, call 336-314-7434.