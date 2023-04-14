APRIL 15

Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Featured group is Good News. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission; benefits missions. Gospel piano with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-420-0320.

Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. All you can eat. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, coffee, orange juice, milk. Also, omelets and hash brown casserole. Adults, $10; children, $5. 336-475-3365.

Hot Dog Sale: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., St. John’s United Methodist Church, 1304 Merritt Drive, Greensboro. With the Sisters in Christ. Hot dogs, all the fixings, chips, drinks and homemade dessert. Also, basement yard sale, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

APRIL 19

The Sacred Depth of Nature Soup & Study Program: 6 p.m. Wednesdays, April 19-May 10, Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. Will focus on Ursula Goodenough’s book. Led by the Rev. Jay Abernathy, Unitarian Universalist minister. Looks at the impact of science on our understanding of religion and God. 336-299-8663.

APRIL 22

Yard and Crafts Sale: 8 a.m.-noon, Lee’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 2303 Lee’s Chapel Road, Greensboro. Rain date April 29, same times. Hot dogs and drinks available for purchase starting at 10 a.m.

APRIL 23

Earth Day Celebration: 11:45 a.m.-3 p.m., Congregational United Church of Christ, 400 W. Radiance Drive, Greensboro. Free event with exhibits, food, music, tours of their Habitat Refugium garden and other activities.

APRIL 26

Free Food Boxes: 11:30 a.m., Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. Until all the food is gone. 336-272-6564 or www.wellsmemorialcogic.org.

APRIL 30

Post-COVID Cuba—Land of Tears and Tenacity: 12:30 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. A PowerPoint presentation report from recent United Church of Christ Cuba Study Seminar group trip. 336-299-8663.

MAY 4

National Day of Prayer: 11:50 a.m., Phil G. McDonald Plaza, 220 S. Greene St., Greensboro.