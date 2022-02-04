Religion in our community: Upcoming events

FEB. 9
GriefShare: 9:45 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Feb. 9-May 18, Cornerstone Baptist Church’s Fellowship Hall, 5736 Inman Road, Greensboro. $20, includes workbook. Lead facilitator: Beth Coleman. Register. 336-665-1944. www.griefshare.org.
FEB. 19
Southern Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Testimony and song by Rocky and Gail Smith. Love offering only. Homemade desserts, coffee and sodas at intermission. Piano music with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.
FEB. 20
Bible Detectives: 4:30-6 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 20-March 20, Wesley Memorial Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. For children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Register: www.WesleyMemorial.org/kids.
FEB. 26
“The Talk” with Ellen Martin: 8:30 a.m., Wesley Memorial Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Workshop will focus on empowering parents to discuss sex and human sexuality with their children. Will include sessions for parents and their children together and separately. Lunch will be provided. The day ends with team building and a chapel service. Register: www.WesleyMemorial.org/kids.
Annual Jambalaya Sale: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. Now taking pre-orders. 336-299-8663.
April 29
Richard Smallwood Greensboro Symphony Orchestra Community Gospel Choir: 8 p.m., Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. $35-$80. 336-335-5456, Ext. 224.
MAY 5
National Day of Prayer: noon, Phil G. McDonald Governmental Plaza, 220 S. Greene St., Greensboro. hunterhillfriends@att.net.