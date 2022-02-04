 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Religion in our community: Upcoming events
FEB. 9

GriefShare: 9:45 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Feb. 9-May 18, Cornerstone Baptist Church’s Fellowship Hall, 5736 Inman Road, Greensboro. $20, includes workbook. Lead facilitator: Beth Coleman. Register. 336-665-1944. www.griefshare.org.

FEB. 19

Southern Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Testimony and song by Rocky and Gail Smith. Love offering only. Homemade desserts, coffee and sodas at intermission. Piano music with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.

FEB. 20

Bible Detectives: 4:30-6 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 20-March 20, Wesley Memorial Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. For children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Register: www.WesleyMemorial.org/kids.

FEB. 26

“The Talk” with Ellen Martin: 8:30 a.m., Wesley Memorial Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Workshop will focus on empowering parents to discuss sex and human sexuality with their children. Will include sessions for parents and their children together and separately. Lunch will be provided. The day ends with team building and a chapel service. Register: www.WesleyMemorial.org/kids.

Annual Jambalaya Sale: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. Now taking pre-orders. 336-299-8663.

April 29

Richard Smallwood Greensboro Symphony Orchestra Community Gospel Choir: 8 p.m., Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. $35-$80. 336-335-5456, Ext. 224.

MAY 5

National Day of Prayer: noon, Phil G. McDonald Governmental Plaza, 220 S. Greene St., Greensboro. hunterhillfriends@att.net.

HOW TO SUBMIT AN ANNOUNCEMENT

The deadline for submitting information about virtual services and announce­­ments is noon Monday before the Friday of publication. Send news releases to News & Record, Religion Notes, 3001 S. Elm-Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27406; or by email to people@greensboro.com. This is a free service. Click on “Faith and Values” under “Lifestyles” at greensboro.com for articles and the calendar of events.

For information on the Featured Place of Worship or the Triad Worship Guide, contact Ray Causey at 336-373-7133 or ray.causey@greensboro.com.

