Religion in our community: Upcoming events

DEC. 9
High Point University’s 51st Annual Community Prayer Breakfast: 8 a.m., Nido and Mariana Qubein Conference Center. Complimentary food, an inspiring message featured speaker Pastor Chris Hodges and special music provided by the High Point University Chapel Choir. Free. Register. www.highpoint.edu/happy-holidays/prayer-breakfast/ or 336-841-4636.
Bending Towards the Light — A Jazz Nativity: 6 p.m., Rehobeth United Methodist Church Family Life Center, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, Greensboro. Free. Donations accepted to support the chancel choir music ministry.
DEC. 10
Hot Dog Sale: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available. Fundraiser for the church’s missions. www.moriahumc.org.
Brunswick Stew Sale: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Collins Grove United Methodist Church, 5210 Collins Grove Church Road, Greensboro. $9 per quart. To place orders, call 336-314-7434.
Holiday Craft Fair: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Holmes Grove United Methodist Church, 1100 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro. Hand-made items by local artists, fun Christmas shopping.
Hot Dog and Fried Apple Pie Sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Newlyn Street United Methodist Church, 212 E. Newlyn St., Greensboro. Dine in or take out. Hot dogs, $2; pies, $3; soft drinks, $1. Benefits church missions. Order pies by noon Dec. 9. 336-706-9861.
DEC. 11
120th Church Anniversary Celebration: 3 p.m., Union Memorial United Methodist Church, 1012 E. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Two pairs of tickets will be given away during the service to the “Worship Live Holiday Tour” featuring Fred Hammond, Israel Houghton, Dorinda Clark-Cole and Pastor Mike Jr. scheduled for Dec. 18. 336-273-4006.
DEC. 18
Service of Lessons and Carols for Advent: 4 p.m., Rehobeth United Methodist Church, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, Greensboro. The Rehobeth Chancel Choir will be joined by guest musicians and singers. Free. Donations will be received to support the Chancel Choir Music Ministry. 336-317-2555.
Christmas production “The Heralding Angels”: 9:15 a.m., Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. Free gospel musical. Begins at 9:30 a.m.
DEC. 21
Free Food Boxes: 12:30 p.m., Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. Food will be distributed until it is gone. 336-272-6564.