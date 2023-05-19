MAY 20
Triad Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., Bethany Fellowship Church, 4704 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.
Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Featured group is Montgomery Trio. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission; benefits missions. Gospel piano with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-420-0320.
Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. All you can eat. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, coffee, orange juice, milk. Also, omelets and hash brown casserole. Adults, $10; children, $5. 336-475-3365.
Rummage Sale: 7 a.m.-noon, All Saints Episcopal Church, 4211 Wayne Road, Greensboro. Jewelry, furniture, tools, clothes—especially men’s shirts, slacks, jeans, suits, kitchenware, dishes, toys, linens, artwork. Special deals the last hour.
MAY 24
Free Food Boxes: 11:30 a.m. until food is gone, Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. 336-272-6564.
MAY 25
Thursday Night Service: 7 p.m., Tommy Legrand, pastor of Prayer & Faith Church of God in Christ in Hamlet, speaks at Wells Memorial COGIC, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. The church is holding these services on Thursday nights through Pentecost. 336-272-6564.
JUNE 3
Gun Safe Surrender Event: 10 a.m.-noon, Faith Presbyterian Church parking lot, 6309 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. With New Creation Community Presbyterian Church of Greensboro. A separate blacksmithing demonstration with blacksmith Scotty Utz will be held in the same location at 2 p.m. Guns will be dismantled and later made into garden tools. Unloaded guns should be placed in the back seat of a car, trunk or the rear of a van. Skilled personnel will remove the firearms from vehicles and transfer them to a chop saw station. Trained volunteers will use power tools to make three cuts to the gun, according to guidelines from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. gunstogardensgso@gmail.com or presbypeacefellowship.org/gun-violence.
JUNE 10
Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available.