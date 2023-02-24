FEB. 25
Drive thru Brunswick Stew and Bake Sale: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 582 Southwood Drive, Eden. Stew will be sold by the quart; quarts are $8. Tickets are being sold by church members and on Sunday mornings. They can also be purchased by mailing a check to the church. The zip code is 27288. 336-623-3962.
Brunswick Stew: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Collins Grove United Methodist Church, 5210 Collins Grove Church Road, Greensboro. $10 per quart. To place orders, call 336-314-7434.
Annual New Orleans Style Jambalaya Sale: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. Pre-orders are highly recommended; call 336-299-8663. Cost is $10 per order for a 20 ounces container.
Winter Jam: 5 p.m., Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. Christian music’s biggest tour. Headliners: We the Kingdom and Jeremy Camp. https://2023.jamtour.com/cities/greensboro-nc.
FEB. 26
Enhancing the Awareness and Understanding of Our African American History: 11 a.m., Browns Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 461 Browns Chapel Road, Gibsonville. Guest speaker is 90.1 WNAA-FM radio personality, Mable Springfield Scott. 336-34-2098.
MARCH 9
Children’s Consignment Sale: 5-8 p.m. March 9-10 and 8 a.m.-noon March 11 (some items half price), Pleasant Union United Methodist Church, 5929 Coble Church Road, Liberty. For information or to become a consignor, email puconsignment@gmail.com. Also, visit www.facebook.com/puumcconsignment. Donations of clothing, baby items, etc. will also be accepted. 336-685-4093.
MARCH 11
Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available.
Hot Dog and Fried Apple Pie Sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Newlyn Street United Methodist Church, 212 E. Newlyn St., Greensboro. Dine in or take out. Hot dogs, $2; pies, $3; soft drinks, $1. Benefits church missions. Order pies by noon March 10. 336-706-9861.
King’s Heralds Quartet Concert: 6 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1320 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Free. The Heralds have been organized and performing all over the world together since 1927. Music for sale after the concert concludes. 828-450-5574.
MARCH 18
Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Featured group is Covenant. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission; benefits missions. Gospel piano with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-420-0320.
APRIL 2
Palm Sunday Service: 11 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 6015 Frieden Church Road, Gibsonville.
APRIL 6
Maundy Thursday Service: 7 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 6015 Frieden Church Road, Gibsonville.
APRIL 7
Good Friday Service: 7 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 6015 Frieden Church Road, Gibsonville.
APRIL 8
Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available.
APRIL 9
Easter Sunday Service: 11 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 6015 Frieden Church Road, Gibsonville.