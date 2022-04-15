Religion in our community: Upcoming events

APRIL 15

Good Friday Tenebrae Service: 7 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3906 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Sanctuary and livestream.

Good Friday Service: 7 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 6015 Frieden Church Road, Gibsonville.

Good Friday Service: 7:30 p.m. in sanctuary, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. 336-884-2204.

Good Friday Service: noon, Grace Lutheran Church, 1315 E. Washington St., Greensboro. 336-272-1174.

Tenebrae Service: 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Also livestreamed at fpcgreensboro.org. Tenebrae means shadows. During this meditative service, the sanctuary lights are gradually extinguished to symbolize the dark hate of Jesus’ enemies, the flight of the disciples and the trial and passion of Christ. A moment of total darkness is broken by a lighted candle of Easter.

Good Friday Service: noon, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2105 W. Market St., Greensboro. 336-275-1651.

APRIL 16

Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4504 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Adults, $10; children, $5. 336-475-33653.

Holy Saturday Service: 7:30 p.m. in sanctuary, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. 336-884-2204.

Great Vigil of Easter: 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Also livestreamed at fpcgreensboro.org. Service proclaims God’s victory over sin and death through Christ’s resurrection. Begins in the Garden Columbarium and processes into the sanctuary.

Holy Saturday Art and Service Project: 4 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown.

APRIL 17

Easter Sunday Services: 9 and 11 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3906 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Sanctuary and livestream.

Easter Sunday Service: 11 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 6015 Frieden Church Road, Gibsonville.

Easter Sunday Service: 7:30 a.m., sunrise service in columbarium; 8:30 a.m., traditional in chapel; 9:45 a.m., contemporary in fellowship hall; 11 a.m., traditional in sanctuary. Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. 336-884-2204.

Easter Sunday: First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Sunrise service, 7 a.m. Service with Chancel Choir, Rejoice! Ensemble and brass quintet, 9 and 11 a.m. The 11 a.m. service is also livestreamed at fpcgreensboro.org. Pre-K through fifth grades gather on Elm Street Playground with a parent for bells, bubbles and music, 10 a.m.

Easter Sunday Service: 10 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2105 W. Market St., Greensboro. Festive coffee hour and egg hunt follows worship service. 336-275-1651.

Easter Sunday Worship and Egg Hunt for Youth Ages 2-10: 10:45 a.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. At outside altar. 336-299-8663.

Easter Service: 9:30 a.m., Bethel AME Church, 200 N. Regan St., Greensboro. 336-273-5268.

Easter Sunday: 7 a.m., outdoor sunrise service, light breakfast to follow; 11 a.m. Easter service, St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Bring food donations for local food pantries.

APRIL 23

Plant Sale: 9 a.m.-noon, Sedgefield Presbyterian Church, 4216 Wayne Road, Greensboro. Annuals, perennials, vegetable seedlings and garden art for sale. Proceeds will fund future Earth Care committee projects. 336-299-4061.

APRIL 29

Richard Smallwood Greensboro Symphony Orchestra Community Gospel Choir: 8 p.m., Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. $35-$80. 336-335-5456, Ext. 224.

APRIL 30

Wesley Women Rummage Sale: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Rummage and hot dog sale. A variety of items will be available. www.wesleymemorial.org.

MAY 5

National Day of Prayer: noon, Phil G. McDonald Governmental Plaza, 220 S. Greene St., Greensboro. hunterhillfriends@att.net.

MAY 14

Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., Love & Faith Christian Fellowship, 4344 Blackberry Road, Greensboro. Prayer topic is violent crimes. stonelinda@bellsouth.net.

MAY 21

Southern Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Director’s Trio to perform. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission. Piano music with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.

MAY 28

New Garden/Guilford College Community Alliance Hosts Tour: 9 a.m., New Garden Friends cemetery, 801 New Garden Road, Greensboro. Max L. Carter, a retired professor of Quaker Studies at Guilford College, will introduce the story of John, Mary and Waldo Woody at their graves. Brief walking tour then assemble at 11 a.m. at Persimmon Grove A.M.E., 403 Dolley Madison Road, Greensboro for a conversation with long-time residents of the Woodyside and Persimmon Grove communities, Theresa Meachum and Gertrude Upperman.

MAY 30

Tour with Max L. Carter, Retired Professor of Quaker Studies at Guilford College: 10 a.m., New Garden Friends cemetery, 801 New Garden Road in Greensboro. Carter will lead a full tour of the historic people and events. Part of ongoing programming commemorating the 350th anniversary of the first Quaker communities in North Carolina.