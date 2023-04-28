APRIL 29

Next Step Ministries Fundraiser Event—Comedian and Author, Anita Renfroe: 6 p.m., The Crossing Church, 1130 N. Main St., Kernersville. $20. All ticket sales go to benefit and support guests at the Safe House and non-residential clients. 336-336-7388 or www.itickets.com/register/new/472388.

APRIL 30

Post-COVID Cuba—Land of Tears and Tenacity: 12:30 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. A PowerPoint presentation report from recent United Church of Christ Cuba Study Seminar group trip. 336-299-8663.

MAY 4

National Day of Prayer: 11:50 a.m., Phil G. McDonald Plaza, 220 S. Greene St., Greensboro. www.nationaldayofprayer.org.

High Point’s Human Relations Commission Hosts Multi-Faith National Day of Prayer Event: 7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m., High Point Public Library Arts & Education Plaza, 901 N. Main St. Free. 336-883-3124.

Estate/Tag Sale: noon-6 p.m. May 4-5, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. May 6, Sedgefield Presbyterian Church, 4216 Wayne Road, Greensboro. Furniture, decorative accessories, new office supplies, kitchenware and small appliances, linens, toys, jewelry, lawn and garden, craft supplies, etc. Benefits church missions.

Thursday Night Mid-Week Services Begins: 7-8:30 p.m., through Pentecost, Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. Prayer, devotional service and a message. 336-272-6564.

MAY 6

Family Fun Day: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Covenant Church United Methodist, 1526 Skeet Club Road, High Point. Games, inflatables, food, silent auction and more. Ticketed activities starting at $1. Proceeds to benefit summer missions trips for youth. 336-841-3242.

MAY 12

Community Dinner: 5-6:30 p.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Beef tips, rice, mixed greens, rolls, drinks and desserts. 336-475-3365.

MAY 13

Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available.

MAY 20

Triad Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., Bethany Fellowship Church, 4704 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.

Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Featured group is Montgomery Trio. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission; benefits missions. Gospel piano with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-420-0320.

Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. All you can eat. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, coffee, orange juice, milk. Also, omelets and hash brown casserole. Adults, $10; children, $5. 336-475-3365.