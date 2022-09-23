Religion in our community: Upcoming events

SEPT. 26

Film Screening, “The Story of Plastic”: 6:30 p.m., Mullin Life Center of First Presbyterian Church, 706 N. Greene St., Greensboro. Details the current global plastic pollution crisis. RSVP: email beyondplasticsgreensboro@gmail.com. Those who cannot attend the screening but would like to learn more should email beyondplasticsgreensboro@gmail.com.

OCT. 1

Yard Sale: 7 a.m.-noon, Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Call 336-430-4046 to reserve a space/table.

Caring By Sharing Free Clothing Giveaway: Friendly Avenue Church of Christ, 5101 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. The church is accepting gently used men’s, women’s and children’s clothing. Clothing can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the church. The church will schedule pickups from homes and businesses if needed. Will also accept unsold clothing items from yard sales. The church will pick these items up on the same day as the yard sale. 336-420-2924 or cbs@friendlyave.org.

Covenant Church’s 15th Annual Holiday Market & Craft Fair: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Covenant Church United Methodist, 1526 Skeet Club Road, High Point. Outside, rain or shine. With 40 local crafters, artisans and small businesses selling seasonal items. Photo opportunities including Santa and Grinch. Free admission, parking and spiced cider. Benefits church’s youth missions. 336-841-3242 or https://tinyurl.com/HolidayMarket2022.

OCT. 8

Unity Prayer Parade: 11 a.m., Government Plaza, downtown Greensboro. stonelinda@bellsouth.net.

Hot Dog Sale: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take out. Fundraiser for the church’s missions. Usually held the second Saturday of the month. www.moriahumc.org.

Car Cruise-In: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Rehobeth United Methodist Church, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, Greensboro All classic cars welcome. Sausage biscuits, hot dogs and desserts will be available for purchase. Entertainment by Uncle Benny and a 50/50 drawing to be held. Donations will be accepted with proceeds to benefit local missions.

OCT. 9

Music for the Soul: 4 p.m., Rehobeth United Methodist Church’s Family Life Center, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, Greensboro. Concert of sacred and secular music. Dessert buffet offered. Donations will be accepted for music ministry. 336-317-2555.

OCT. 15

The Hour Has Come Prayer Event: 10:30 a.m., High Point Rockers stadium. Non-denominational, communitywide prayer event. Register at chosen-gen.org.

Southern Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Featured group is The Douglas Band. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission; benefits missions. Piano music with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.

Fall Bazaar: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., St John’s United Methodist Church, 1304 Merritt Drive, Greensboro. Breakfast biscuits, hot dog lunch, bake sale, canned goods plants, crafts and holiday décor, silent auction, and more. Proceeds to benefit Greensboro Urban Ministry and Out of the Garden Project.

OCT. 29

First Presbyterian 31st Annual Fall Fest: 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 582 Southwood Drive, Eden. Yard sale, Christmas and everyday crafts, bake sale and silent auction. Brunswick stew will be sold for $8 per quart; pre-order at 336-623-3962 or www.fpceden.org/donate. Children’s activities, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; flu vaccines, 9 a.m.-noon; hot dog lunch with trimmings, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Raffles and more.

OCT. 30

2022 Aggie Homecoming Gospel Concert: 6 p.m., Greensboro Coliseum. Stars Tye Tribett with special guest Le’Andria Johnson. Also, a performance by the N.C. A&T Gospel Choir featuring Victor Solomon. $29.50-$49.50. Ticketmaster.com.