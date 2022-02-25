Religion in our community: Upcoming events

FEB. 26
“The Talk” with Ellen Martin: 8:30 a.m., Wesley Memorial Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Workshop will focus on empowering parents to discuss sex and human sexuality as open and ongoing conversations with their children. Will include sessions for parents and their children together and separately. Lunch will be provided. The day ends with team building and a chapel service. Register at www.WesleyMemorial.org/kids.
Annual Jambalaya Sale: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. Taking pre-orders now. 336-299-8663.
MARCH 1
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner: 5:15-6:45 p.m., Wesley Memorial Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Wesley 100 is sponsoring its annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper. Tickets can be purchased at the church office or day of the event. Adults, $6. Children 11 and younger eat free. 336-884-2204.
MARCH 2
Ash Wednesday: noon and 6 p.m., Wesley Memorial Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Will include the imposition of ashes. No Wednesday dinner, vespers or Bible studies. 336-884-2204.
Ash Wednesday Service: 7 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. In-person and Facebook Live. Email nrice@stumc.org by Feb. 27 to receive ashes for the virtual service.
Morning Prayer: 7 a.m. weekdays, begins March 2, Zoom. With St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church. Lasts 15-20 minutes. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89812998204. Meeting ID: 898 1299 8204.
MARCH 3
Lent Bible Study Series: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, starting March 3, via Zoom. With St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church. The Rev. Frank Dew will lead participants in a 10-week study on the radical nature of Jesus’ ministry and a process of discernment for how God is calling them to radical ministry in their lives. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81111819815. Meeting ID: 811 1181 9815.
MARCH 6
Blood Drive: noon-4 p.m., Wesley Memorial Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Make appointment. 800-733-2767.
Children’s Ministries Bible Detectives: 4:30-6 p.m. Sundays, through March 20, Wesley Memorial Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. For children in kindergarten through fifth grades. Register. www.WesleyMemorial.org/kids.
MARCH 9
Lenten Music Series: 12:15-12:45 p.m. Wednesdays, through April 13, Wesley Memorial Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. 336-884-2204.
MARCH 12
Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., Bethany Fellowship Church, 4707 Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Will pray for schools. stonelinda@bellsouth.net.
MARCH 19
Southern Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Down East Boys perform. Love offering only. Homemade desserts, coffee and sodas at intermission. 336-314-1162.
MAY 5
National Day of Prayer: noon, Phil G. McDonald Governmental Plaza, 220 S. Greene St., Greensboro. hunterhillfriends@att.net.