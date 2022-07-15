Religion in our community: Upcoming events

JULY 16

Southern Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Featured group is C. J. and Calyn Shetley. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission. Piano music with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.

Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4504 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Adults, $10; children, $5. 336-475-3365.

Hub4Hope Employment and Resource Event: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Evangel Fellowship Church, 2207 E. Cone Blvd., Greensboro. Multiple employers on site. Participants will receive information about resources available through NCWorks and other partners, including Greensboro Housing Coalition, WRLP, Legal Aid of NC, GTCC, Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine and NCWorks NextGen. 336-297-9444, Ext. 256 or GuilfordWorks.org.

JULY 18

Adult Vacation Bible School: 9:30-10:30 a.m. or 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 18-21, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Register. 336-884-2204 or creddick@wesleymemorial.org.

Vacation Bible School: 9 a.m.-noon July 18-22, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Celebrating God’s greatness. Register. www.wesleymemorial.org/vbs.

Vacation Bible School: 6-8:30 p.m. July 18-23, Hines Chapel, 4476 Hines Chapel Road, McLeansville. 336-621-1385.

JULY 24

S’Mores and Song, Community Bonfire: 6:30 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Bring seating. info@stumc.org.

JULY 27

Free Food Box Distribution: 12:30 p.m., Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. Food will be distributed until all food is gone. With Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. 336-272-6564.

JULY 31

Homecoming: 11 a.m., St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 400 W. Vandalia Road, Greensboro. Worship, potluck meal follows. All members, former members, family and friends are invited to take part in good fellowship, friendship and food. Senior Pastor Caroline Franks will officiate. 336-855-0168.

AUG. 13

Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., LeBaur Park, Greensboro. With True Worship Center. Will pray for law enforcement. stonelinda@bellsouth.net.

OCT. 1

Caring By Sharing Free Clothing Giveaway: Friendly Avenue Church of Christ, 5101 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. The church is accepting gently used men’s, women’s and children’s clothing. Clothing can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the church. The church will schedule pickups from homes and businesses if needed. The church will also accept unsold clothing items from yard sales. The church will pick these items up on the same day as the yard sale. 336-420-2924 or cbs@friendlyave.org.