FEB. 18

Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Featured group is Director’s Trio. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission; benefits missions. Gospel piano with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.

Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. All you can eat. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, coffee, orange juice, milk. Also, omelets and hash brown casserole. Adults, $10; children, $5. 336-475-3365.

FEB. 19

Combined Chancel Choirs of Westminster Presbyterian Church and Christ United Methodist Church Present Choral Concert: 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church’s sanctuary, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro. With conductors Laura Alexander and Amberly Johnston. All are welcome.

50th Anniversary Celebration: 10 a.m., New Bethel Baptist Church, 1116 Montlieu Ave., High Point. Guest speaker: Pastor Ronnie Middlebrooks of Bethany Outreach Baptist Church in Jamestown.

FEB. 21

Fat Tuesday Pancake Dinner: 5:30 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown.

FEB. 22

Ash Wednesday Service: 7 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown.

Ash Wednesday Service: 7 p.m., St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2400 Dellabrook Road, Winston-Salem. With Grace Presbyterian Church. The Mass Choir will sing, the ushers will serve and Pastor Blackstock will preach. 336-723-4531.

Ash Wednesday Service: 7 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 6015 Frieden Church Road, Gibsonville.

FEB. 25

Drive thru Brunswick Stew and Bake Sale: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 582 Southwood Drive, Eden. Stew will be sold by the quart; quarts are $8. Tickets are being sold by church members and on Sunday mornings. They can also be purchased by mailing a check to the church. The zip code is 27288. 336-623-3962.

Brunswick Stew: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Collins Grove United Methodist Church, 5210 Collins Grove Church Road, Greensboro. $10 per quart. To place orders, call 336-314-7434.

Annual New Orleans Style Jambalaya Sale: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. Pre-orders are highly recommended; call 336-299-8663. Cost is $10 per order for a 20 ounces container.

Winter Jam: 5 p.m., Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. Christian music’s biggest tour. Headliners: We the Kingdom and Jeremy Camp. https://2023.jamtour.com/cities/greensboro-nc.

MARCH 9

Children’s Consignment Sale: 5-8 p.m. March 9-10 and 8 a.m.-noon March 11 (some items half price), Pleasant Union United Methodist Church, 5929 Coble Church Road, Liberty. For information or to become a consignor, email puconsignment@gmail.com. Also, visit www.facebook.com/puumcconsignment. Donations of clothing, baby items, etc. will also be accepted. 336-685-4093.

MARCH 11

Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available.

King’s Heralds Quartet Concert: 6 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1320 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Free. The Heralds have been organized and performing all over the world together since 1927. Music for sale after the concert concludes. 828-450-5574.