Religion in our community: Upcoming events

DEC. 2

Candle Tea: 2-9 p.m., First Moravian Church, 304 S. Elam Ave., Greensboro. 336-272-2196.

DEC. 3

Festive and Bright: 7:30 p.m., High Point University’s Hayworth Fine Arts Center. The concert will feature a collection of Christmas and Hannukah classics sung by the combined choir and accompanied by the HPU orchestra. Complimentary tickets should be reserved at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.

11th Annual All Saints Episcopal Church Art-a-Fair: 3-6 p.m., 4211 Wayne Road, Greensboro. More than 20 local artists participating. Will include oil painting, watercolor painting, sketches, pottery, jewelry, photography, basket weaving, metal work, glass work, woodworking and handcrafted note cards. Free refreshments of wine, soft drinks or non-alcoholic wassail and finger snacks. Opportunity to win a collectible art poster—1983, near mint, vintage, “Return Of The Jedi” movie poster. Free admission. Benefits church outreach programs.

Leaksville Moravian Church Candle Tea and Bazaar: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 712 McConnell Ave., Eden. Sanctuary program, 9:30 a.m. Complimentary refreshments, homemade baked goods, Moravian chicken pies, cookies, sugar cake, lovefeast buns, trimmed beeswax candles, handcrafted items and raffles.

All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, coffee, orange juice, milk. Will also have omelets and hash brown casserole. Adults, $10; children, $5. 336-475-3365.

Deck the Halls Festival & Market: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2105 W. Market St., Greensboro. Wine pull, artisanal gifts in wood, glass, photography, hand-sewn, knitted items, baked goods, gift cards, chili, tea, scones, live music, games, photo booth, make and take gift station for children from 10 a.m. to noon. https://fb.me/e/3JsiWkVPE.

DEC. 4

Service of Celebration: 11 a.m., Vandalia Presbyterian Church, 101 W. Vandalia Road, Greensboro. Church invites community as a thank you for their recent response to the food pantry theft. The church has received multiple food and monetary donations from the community.

DEC. 6

Country Christmas Concert: 7 p.m., Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St. Free. With bluegrass/gospel band True Grass. 336-318-6803.

DEC. 7

High Point University’s Annual Lessons and Carols Service: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Charles E. Hayworth Memorial Chapel. Free. No tickets required.

DEC. 8

Faith & Grief Ministry: noon-1 p.m., Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 N. Greene St., Greensboro. For anyone who may be working through the loss of a loved one. Dealing with grief is a process the takes on physical, emotional social and spiritual dimensions. Bruce Bunce, bruce.w.bunce@gmail.com.

DEC. 9

High Point University’s 51st Annual Community Prayer Breakfast: 8 a.m., Nido and Mariana Qubein Conference Center. Complimentary food, an inspiring message featured speaker Pastor Chris Hodges and special music provided by the High Point University Chapel Choir. Free. Register. www.highpoint.edu/happy-holidays/prayer-breakfast/ or 336-841-4636.

Bending Towards the Light—A Jazz Nativity: 6 p.m., Rehobeth United Methodist Church Family Life Center, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, Greensboro. Free. Donations accepted to support the chancel choir music ministry.

DEC. 10

Hot Dog Sale: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available. Fundraiser for the church’s missions. www.moriahumc.org.

Brunswick Stew Sale: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Collins Grove United Methodist Church, 5210 Collins Grove Church Road, Greensboro. $9 per quart. To place orders, call 336-314-7434.

Holiday Craft Fair: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Holmes Grove United Methodist Church, 1100 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro. Hand-made items by local artists, fun Christmas shopping.

DEC. 18

Service of Lessons and Carols for Advent: 4 p.m., Rehobeth United Methodist Church, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, Greensboro. The Rehobeth Chancel Choir will be joined by guest musicians and singers. Free. Donations will be received to support the Chancel Choir Music Ministry. 336-317-2555.