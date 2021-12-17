 Skip to main content
Religion in our community: Upcoming events
Religion in our community: Upcoming events

Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, at 501 S. Mendenhall St. in Greensboro, is holding a food drive from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 18 to benefit the Spartan Open Pantry. The effort is in conjunction with College Hill Neighborhood Association. Items needed include shelf stable food, personal hygiene items and money. For information, call 336-545-0463 or email jkpowers42@gmail.com.

DEC. 18

Food Drive to Benefit Spartan Open Pantry: 10 a.m.-noon, Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., Greensboro. With College Hill Neighborhood Association. 336-545-0463 or jkpowers42@gmail.com.

Regional Prayer: 9 a.m., Bethany Fellowship Church, 4707 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. stonelinda@bellsouth.net.

DEC. 19

Food and Toiletries Collection: noon-3 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Benefits God’s Helping Hands and Family Service of the Piedmont. info@stumc.org.

Drive-thru Christmas Experience: 5-6:30 p.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Experience the Nativity story in a unique way. Each car will receive a packet of family-friendly Christmas activities. 336-884-2204.

Festival of Carols: 4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1000 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Free. Open to the public. Masks required. fbcgso.org/festival-of-carols.

DEC. 21

Longest Night Service: 6:30 p.m., Collins Grove United Methodist Church, 5210 Collins Grove Church Road, Greensboro. 336-668-0529.

Christmas at Tanger: 7 p.m., also, 3 p.m. Dec. 24, Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. With Mercy Hill Church. Free. Christmas treats, live music, sermon, children’s programming and more. RSVP. https://mercyhillchurch.com/christmas-ad/.

DEC. 22

Candlelight Service: 6:30 p.m., Asheboro First Assembly, 909 Meadowbrook Road, Asheboro. 336-629-3101 or afachurch.net.

DEC. 24

Christmas Eve Worship Services: Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Candlelight communion contemporary service, 3 p.m., fellowship hall. Candlelight communion tradition services: 5, 7 and 11 p.m., sanctuary. The 3 and 5 p.m. services will be livestreamed.

Christmas Eve Love Feast: 5 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. info@stumc.org.

Christmas Eve Worship: 4 p.m., children’s pageant and communion; 7 p.m., communion and candle lighting, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2105 W. Market St., Greensboro. All children are invited to participate in the pageant; youth are invited to help the children. There are no rehearsals and no lines to learn – this is a “pop-up” pageant presentation of the Nativity story. There are parts for all. The 7 p.m. service is a traditional Christmas Eve service, with candle lighting. Both services will include communion.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service with Holy Communion: 7 p.m., The Lutheran Church of Our Father, 3304 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Music starts, 6:45 p.m. Masks and social distancing are recommended but not required.

DEC. 26

Lessons and Carols Service: 11 a.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. info@stumc.org.

April 29

Richard Smallwood Greensboro Symphony Orchestra Community Gospel Choir: 8 p.m., Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. $35-$80. 336-335-5456, Ext. 224.

HOW TO SUBMIT AN ANNOUNCEMENT

The deadline for submitting information about virtual services and announce­­ments is noon Monday before the Friday of publication. Send news releases to News & Record, Religion Notes, 3001 S. Elm-Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27406; or by email to people@greensboro.com. This is a free service. Click on “Faith and Values” under “Lifestyles” at greensboro.com for articles and the calendar of events.

For information on the Featured Place of Worship or the Triad Worship Guide, contact Ray Causey at 336-373-7133 or ray.causey@greensboro.com.

