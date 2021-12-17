Religion in our community: Upcoming events

DEC. 18
Food Drive to Benefit Spartan Open Pantry: 10 a.m.-noon, Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., Greensboro. With College Hill Neighborhood Association. 336-545-0463 or jkpowers42@gmail.com.
Regional Prayer: 9 a.m., Bethany Fellowship Church, 4707 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. stonelinda@bellsouth.net.
DEC. 19
Food and Toiletries Collection: noon-3 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Benefits God’s Helping Hands and Family Service of the Piedmont. info@stumc.org.
Drive-thru Christmas Experience: 5-6:30 p.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Experience the Nativity story in a unique way. Each car will receive a packet of family-friendly Christmas activities. 336-884-2204.
Festival of Carols: 4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1000 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Free. Open to the public. Masks required. fbcgso.org/festival-of-carols.
DEC. 21
Longest Night Service: 6:30 p.m., Collins Grove United Methodist Church, 5210 Collins Grove Church Road, Greensboro. 336-668-0529.
Christmas at Tanger: 7 p.m., also, 3 p.m. Dec. 24, Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. With Mercy Hill Church. Free. Christmas treats, live music, sermon, children’s programming and more. RSVP. https://mercyhillchurch.com/christmas-ad/.
DEC. 22
Candlelight Service: 6:30 p.m., Asheboro First Assembly, 909 Meadowbrook Road, Asheboro. 336-629-3101 or afachurch.net.
DEC. 24
Christmas Eve Worship Services: Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Candlelight communion contemporary service, 3 p.m., fellowship hall. Candlelight communion tradition services: 5, 7 and 11 p.m., sanctuary. The 3 and 5 p.m. services will be livestreamed.
Christmas Eve Love Feast: 5 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. info@stumc.org.
Christmas Eve Worship: 4 p.m., children’s pageant and communion; 7 p.m., communion and candle lighting, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2105 W. Market St., Greensboro. All children are invited to participate in the pageant; youth are invited to help the children. There are no rehearsals and no lines to learn – this is a “pop-up” pageant presentation of the Nativity story. There are parts for all. The 7 p.m. service is a traditional Christmas Eve service, with candle lighting. Both services will include communion.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service with Holy Communion: 7 p.m., The Lutheran Church of Our Father, 3304 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Music starts, 6:45 p.m. Masks and social distancing are recommended but not required.
DEC. 26
Lessons and Carols Service: 11 a.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. info@stumc.org.
April 29
Richard Smallwood Greensboro Symphony Orchestra Community Gospel Choir: 8 p.m., Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. $35-$80. 336-335-5456, Ext. 224.