Religion in our community: Upcoming events

DEC. 24

Christmas Eve Worship: 4 p.m., children’s pageant and communion; 7 p.m., communion and candle lighting, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2105 W. Market St., Greensboro. All children are invited to participate in the pageant; youth are invited to help the children. There are no rehearsals and no lines to learn – this is a “pop-up” pageant presentation of the Nativity story. There are parts for all. The 7 p.m. service is a traditional Christmas Eve service, with candle lighting. Both services will include communion.