Religion in our community: Upcoming events

JAN. 15
Southern Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Testimony and song by Rocky and Gail Smith. Love offering only. Homemade desserts, coffee and sodas at intermission. Piano music with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.
Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Adults, $10; children, $5. All you can eat. Masks required. 336-475-3365.
JAN. 16
The Pulpit Forum of Greensboro and Vicinity Virtual Martin Luther King Jr. Worship Service: 4 p.m. Guest speaker: The Rev. Wesley Morris, senior pastor of Faith Community Church and vice president of the Greensboro Pulpit Forum. Watch on The Pulpit Forum’s Facebook page.
JAN. 17
High Point University’s Martin Luther King Jr. Worship Service: 11 a.m., Hayworth Chapel. Free and open to the public. Keynote speaker: Elwood Robinson, chancellor of Winston-Salem State University.
APRIL 29
Richard Smallwood Greensboro Symphony Orchestra Community Gospel Choir: 8 p.m., Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. $35-$80. 336-335-5456, Ext. 224.
MAY 5
National Day of Prayer: noon, Phil G. McDonald Governmental Plaza, 220 S. Greene St., Greensboro. hunterhillfriends@att.net.