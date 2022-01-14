 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Religion in our community: Upcoming events
0 Comments
Religion in our community: Upcoming events

Religion in our community: Upcoming events

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JAN. 15

Southern Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Testimony and song by Rocky and Gail Smith. Love offering only. Homemade desserts, coffee and sodas at intermission. Piano music with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.

Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Adults, $10; children, $5. All you can eat. Masks required. 336-475-3365.

JAN. 16

The Pulpit Forum of Greensboro and Vicinity Virtual Martin Luther King Jr. Worship Service: 4 p.m. Guest speaker: The Rev. Wesley Morris, senior pastor of Faith Community Church and vice president of the Greensboro Pulpit Forum. Watch on The Pulpit Forum’s Facebook page.

JAN. 17

High Point University’s Martin Luther King Jr. Worship Service: 11 a.m., Hayworth Chapel. Free and open to the public. Keynote speaker: Elwood Robinson, chancellor of Winston-Salem State University.

APRIL 29

Richard Smallwood Greensboro Symphony Orchestra Community Gospel Choir: 8 p.m., Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. $35-$80. 336-335-5456, Ext. 224.

MAY 5

National Day of Prayer: noon, Phil G. McDonald Governmental Plaza, 220 S. Greene St., Greensboro. hunterhillfriends@att.net.

HOW TO SUBMIT AN ANNOUNCEMENT

The deadline for submitting information about virtual services and announce­­ments is noon Monday before the Friday of publication. Send news releases to News & Record, Religion Notes, 3001 S. Elm-Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27406; or by email to people@greensboro.com. This is a free service. Click on “Faith and Values” under “Lifestyles” at greensboro.com for articles and the calendar of events.

For information on the Featured Place of Worship or the Triad Worship Guide, contact Ray Causey at 336-373-7133 or ray.causey@greensboro.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Get the best out of your air fryer with these tips and tricks

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert