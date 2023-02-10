FEB. 10

Community Dinner: 5-6:30 p.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Meatloaf, green beans, mashed potatoes, desserts and drinks. 336-475-3365.

FEB. 11

10th Annual Birthday Concert Robert W. Brewer: 7 p.m., Greensboro College, Finch Chapel. Featuring Dr. Brewer and the Disappointments. Accepting nonperishable food and donations. All proceeds will benefit the Spartan Open Pantry. www.rwbrewer.bandcamp.com.

Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available.

Hot Dog and Fried Apple Pie Sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Newlyn Street United Methodist Church, 212 E. Newlyn St., Greensboro. Dine in or take out. Hot dogs, $2; pies, $3; soft drinks, $1. Benefits church missions. Order pies by noon Feb. 10. 336-706-9861.

FEB. 18

Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Featured group is Director’s Trio. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission; benefits missions. Gospel piano with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.

Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. All you can eat. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, coffee, orange juice, milk. Also, omelets and hash brown casserole. Adults, $10; children, $5. 336-475-3365.

FEB. 21

Fat Tuesday Pancake Dinner: 5:30 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown.

FEB. 22

Ash Wednesday Service: 7 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown.

FEB. 25

Drive thru Brunswick Stew and Bake Sale: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 582 Southwood Drive, Eden. Stew will be sold by the quart; quarts are $8. Tickets are being sold by church members and on Sunday mornings. They can also be purchased by mailing a check to the church. The zip code is 27288. 336-623-3962.

Annual New Orleans Style Jambalaya Sale: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. Pre-orders are highly recommended; call 336-299-8663. Cost is $10 per order for a 20 ounces container.

Winter Jam: 5 p.m., Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. Christian music’s biggest tour. Headliners: We the Kingdom and Jeremy Camp. https://2023.jamtour.com/cities/greensboro-nc.

MARCH 11

Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available.