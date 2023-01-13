Religion in our community: Upcoming events

JAN. 13

Community Dinner: 5-6:30 p.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Pinto beans, stewed potatoes, stewed cabbage, corn bread, desserts and drinks. 336-475-3365.

JAN. 14

Western North Carolina Conference, United Methodist Church: 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 14, Zoom Platform, Facebook Live and You Tube Live. 336-420-8347, pastortammyz@aol.com, www.facebook.com/WNCCUMC.

Hot Dog and Fried Apple Pie Sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Newlyn Street United Methodist Church, 212 E. Newlyn St., Greensboro. Dine in or take out. Hot dogs, $2; pies, $3; soft drinks, $1. Benefits church missions. Order pies by noon Jan. 13. 336-706-9861.

JAN. 15

Pulpit Forum of Greensboro & Vicinity Hosts Annual Worship Service: 4 p.m., St. Matthews United Methodist Church, 600 E. Florida St., Greensboro. The Rev. Steve Allen, pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church, will deliver the message. Theme: “Continue to Live Into King’s Dream For A Better Tomorrow and a Non-Violent Future.” Masks required.

JAN. 16

18th Annual MLK Jr. Interfaith Worship Service: noon, Saint James Presbyterian Church, 820 Ross Ave., Greensboro. Guest preacher, the Rev. Daran H. Mitchell, Trinity AME Zion Baptist Church. Masks are required. Also, join online via Facebook, YouTube, Zoom or www.stjamespresby.org. 336-549-4599 or 336-273-6658.

JAN. 21

Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. All you can eat. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, coffee, orange juice, milk. Also, omelets and hash brown casserole. Adults, $10; children, $5. 336-475-3365.

JAN. 25

Free Food Boxes: 12:30-2 p.m., Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. The food is furnished by Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. 336-272-6564.

FEB. 18

Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Featured group is Director’s Trio. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission; benefits missions. Gospel piano with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.

FEB. 25

Drive thru Brunswick Stew and Bake Sale: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 582 Southwood Drive, Eden. Stew will be sold by the quart; quarts are $8. Tickets are being sold by church members and on Sunday mornings. They can also be purchased by mailing a check to the church. The zip code is 27288. 336-623-3962.

Winter Jam: 5 p.m., Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. Christian music’s biggest tour. Headliners: We the Kingdom and Jeremy Camp. https://2023.jamtour.com/cities/greensboro-nc.