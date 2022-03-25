Religion in our community: Upcoming events

MARCH 26

Chicken Pie Supper: 5-8 p.m., Hines Chapel Church, 4476 Hines Chapel Road, McLeansville. Chicken pie, green beans, slaw, roll, dessert and beverage. Eat in or take out. Adults, $10; children, $6. 336-621-1385.

MARCH 27

Service of Lament and Hope: 4-5 p.m., Barber Park’s Simpkins Sports Pavilion Meeting Room, 1500 Dans Road, Greensboro. RSVP. With City Help of the Triad. tinyurl.com/ycxx2v35.

MARCH 28

Does God Play Favorites? Exploring the Promise and Problems of Biblical Chosenness: 4:30 p.m. March 28, High Point University’s Wilson Commerce Ballroom. Part of HPU’s department of religion and philosophy’s Charles Franklin Finch Lecture Series. Features Joel Kaminsky, Morningstar professor of Jewish studies and professor of religion at Smith College. Free. Email RSVP to kbrown7@highpoint.edu. www.highpoint.edu/religion/cff-lecture-series/.

MARCH 30

Lenten Music Series: 12:15-12:45 p.m. Wednesdays, through April 13, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. With Flora Abernethy Lester, pianist. 336-884-2204.

Buffalo Academy Open House: 5-6 p.m., 803 16th St., Greensboro. New Christian school for children in kindergarten through fifth grades. Opens in the fall. With Buffalo Presbyterian Church. 336-278-1756.

Mid-day Lenten Worship: noon Wednesdays, through April 13, Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 314 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro. An offering will be taken and split between Feeding 5,000 and World Relief. Hosted by Guilford West Missional Network. Also at www.youtube.com/c/muirschapel.

Free Food Boxes Distribution: 12:30 p.m., Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. While supplies last. 336-272-6564.

APRIL 3

Food Collections: St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Benefits Spartan Open Pantry.

APRIL 6

Lenten Music Series: 12:15-12:45 p.m. Wednesdays, through April 13, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. With Clarice Weiseman, soprano. 336-884-2204.

Mid-day Lenten Worship: noon, Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 314 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro. An offering will be taken and split between Feeding 5,000 and World Relief. Hosted by Guilford West Missional Network. Also at www.youtube.com/c/muirschapel.

APRIL 8

Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt: 6-8 p.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. For third to fifth graders. $5 per person pizza for dinner. Register. www.wesleymemorial.org.

APRIL 9

Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., Life Community Church, 4900 W. Wendover Ave., Jamestown. Will pray for businesses. stonelinda@bellsouth.net.

Easter Celebration: 2-4 p.m., Bethel A.M.E. Church, 200 Regan St., Greensboro. Easter egg hunt, face painting, pictures with the Easter Bunny.

APRIL 10

We Would See Jesus: 4 p.m., Rehobeth United Methodist Church, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, Greensboro. Music and reflections for Holy Week. Chancel Choir will be conducted by Alice Ann Johnson and accompanied by Susan Bates, organ; Sarah Womack, violin; and Andrew Baten, cello. Free. Donations accepted to support music ministry. 336-292-3360.

Easter Eggstravaganza: 3-5 p.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Family event. Register. www.wesleymemorial.org.

APRIL 11

Holy Week Lunch Hour Prayer: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., also April 12-16, St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown.

APRIL 13

Lenten Music Series: 12:15-12:45 p.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. 336-884-2204.

Mid-day Lenten Worship: noon Wednesdays, through April 13, Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 314 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro. An offering will be taken and split between Feeding 5,000 and World Relief. Optional lunch. Make reservation. 336-299-1913.

APRIL 14

Maundy Thursday: 7 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Worship service of foot/hand washing and stripping of the alter. Also on Facebook Live.

Holy Thursday Service: 7 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3906 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Sanctuary and livestream.

APRIL 15

Good Friday Tenebrae Service: 7 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3906 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Sanctuary and livestream.

APRIL 17

Food Collections: St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Benefits God’s Helping Hands Ministry, Greensboro Urban Ministry, Spartan Open Pantry.

Easter Sunday Services: 9 and 11 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3906 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Sanctuary and livestream.