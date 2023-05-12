MAY 12

Community Dinner: 5-6:30 p.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Beef tips, rice, mixed greens, rolls, drinks and desserts. 336-475-3365.

MAY 13

Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.- 2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available.

Hot Dog and Fried Apple Pie Sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Newlyn Street United Methodist Church, 212 E. Newlyn St., Greensboro. Dine in or take out. Hot dogs, $2; pies, $3; soft drinks, $1. Benefits church missions. Order pies by noon May 12. Last sale until Sept. 9. 336-706-9861.

MAY 15

Fifth Annual Blessing of the Badges: noon, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, 727 McDowell Road, Asheboro. 336-318-6698. Pray for and honor law enforcement officers in Randolph County.

MAY 20

Triad Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., Bethany Fellowship Church, 4704 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.

Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Featured group is Montgomery Trio. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission; benefits missions. Gospel piano with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-420-0320.

Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. All you can eat. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, coffee, orange juice, milk. Also, omelets and hash brown casserole. Adults, $10; children, $5. 336-475-3365.

Rummage Sale: 7 a.m.-noon, All Saints Episcopal Church, 4211 Wayne Road, Greensboro. Jewelry, furniture, tools, clothes—especially men’s shirts, slacks, jeans, suits, kitchenware, dishes, toys, linens, artwork. Special deals the last hour.

MAY 24

Free Food Boxes: 11:30 a.m. until food is gone, Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. 336-272-6564.

MAY 25

Thursday Night Service: 7 p.m., Tommy Legrand, pastor of Prayer & Faith Church of God in Christ in Hamlet, speaks at Wells Memorial COGIC, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. The church is holding these services on Thursday nights through Pentecost. 336-272-6564.