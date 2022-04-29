Religion in our community: Upcoming events

APRIL 30

Wesley Women Rummage Sale: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Rummage and hot dog sale. A variety of items will be available. www.wesleymemorial.org.

Greensboro Book Lovers Sale: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., All Saints Episcopal Church, 4211 Wayne Road, Greensboro. Fundraiser for the church. asecGreensboro@gmail.com.

Family Fun Day: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Covenant Church United Methodist, 1526 Skeet Club Road, High Point. Fundraiser for youth summer missions trips. Outdoor inflatables, games, crafts, food, silent auction and cake walk. www.covenantchurchhighpoint.com.

MAY 5

National Day of Prayer: noon, Phil G. McDonald Governmental Plaza, 220 S. Greene St., Greensboro. hunterhillfriends@att.net.

MAY 8

Lemonade on the Lawn: Free refreshments after the 11 a.m. worship service, Wesley Memorial Church United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. 336-884-2204 or www.wesleymemorial.org.

MAY 12

Give as He Gave: Twenty locations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including several local ones, will host a blood drive with OneBlood. Donors will receive a free wellness checkup, a “Give as He Gave” T-shirt and a $20 e-gift card. oneblood.org/save.

MAY 13

An Evening with C.S. Lewis: 7 p.m., Wesley Memorial Church United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. One-man show, a Q&A and a reception. Call 336-884-2204 or register at www.wesleymemorial.org to get complimentary tickets. Sponsored by the Victoria Qubein Fund.

MAY 14

Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., Love and Faith Christian Fellowship, 4344 Blackberry Road, Greensboro. Prayer topic is violent crimes. stonelinda@bellsouth.net.

MAY 18

Chicken and Fixins: 5:30-7 p.m., Wesley Memorial Church United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Student ministry fundraiser. Dine-in and take-out are available. Tickets are $10 and are available in the church office. Menu: Barbecue chicken, slaw (barbecue or regular), baked beans, rolls, dessert, tea and lemonade.

MAY 21

Southern Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Director’s Trio to perform. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission. Piano music with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.

MAY 22

S’Mores and Song, Community Bonfire Summer Series: 6:30 p.m., also June 26 and July 24, St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Bring seating. info@stumc.org.

MAY 28

New Garden/Guilford College Community Alliance Hosts Tour: 9 a.m., New Garden Friends cemetery, 801 New Garden Road, Greensboro. Max L. Carter, a retired professor of Quaker studies at Guilford College, will introduce the story of John, Mary and Waldo Woody at their graves. Brief walking tour at 11 a.m. at Persimmon Grove A.M.E., 403 Dolley Madison Road, Greensboro for a conversation with long time residents of the Woodyside and Persimmon Grove communities, Theresa Meachum and Gertrude Upperman.

MAY 30

Tour with Max L. Carter, Retired Professor of Quaker Studies at Guilford College: 10 a.m., New Garden Friends cemetery, 801 New Garden Road, Greensboro. Carter will lead a tour of the historic people and events. Part of ongoing programming commemorating the 350th anniversary of the first Quaker communities in North Carolina.