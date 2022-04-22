Religion in our community: Upcoming events

APRIL 23

Plant Sale: 9 a.m.-noon, Sedgefield Presbyterian Church, 4216 Wayne Road, Greensboro. Annuals, perennials, vegetable seedlings and garden art. Proceeds will fund future Earth Care committee projects. 336-299-4061.

APRIL 24

Styrofoam Recycling Trailer Dedication: 12:15 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Open to the community and can hold up to 200 pounds of foam, which is then condensed for recycling. Also, residents can drop off glass that is picked up by the city of Greensboro. Churches and business that wish to sponsor a foam collection trailer should call Scott Jones at Tiny House Community Development, 336-897-1001.

New Pastor Installation: 4 p.m., Mount Calvary Holy Church, 2207 E. Green Drive, High Point. Derrick McQueen, a native of Bennettsville, S.C., will be installed as senior pastor. His wife, Colleen Martin McQueen from Bronx, N.Y., will serve along with him.

APRIL 29

Richard Smallwood Greensboro Symphony Orchestra Community Gospel Choir: 8 p.m., Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. $35-$80. 336-335-5456, Ext. 224.

APRIL 30

Wesley Women Rummage Sale: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Rummage and hot dog sale. www.wesleymemorial.org.

Greensboro Book Lovers Sale: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., All Saints Episcopal Church, 4211 Wayne Road, Greensboro. Fundraiser for the church. asecGreensboro@gmail.com.

Family Fun Day: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., Covenant Church United Methodist, 1526 Skeet Club Road, High Point. Fundraiser for youth summer missions trips. Outdoor inflatables, games, crafts, food, silent auction and cake walk. www.CovenantChurchHighPoint.com.

MAY 5

National Day of Prayer: noon, Phil G. McDonald Governmental Plaza, 220 S. Greene St., Greensboro. hunterhillfriends@att.net.

MAY 14

Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., Love & Faith Christian Fellowship, 4344 Blackberry Road, Greensboro. Prayer topic is violent crimes. stonelinda@bellsouth.net.

MAY 21

Southern Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Director’s Trio to perform. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission. Piano music with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.

MAY 28

New Garden/Guilford College Community Alliance Hosts Tour: 9 a.m., New Garden Friends cemetery, 801 New Garden Road in Greensboro. Max L. Carter, a retired professor of Quaker Studies at Guilford College, will introduce the story of John, Mary and Waldo Woody at their graves. Brief walking tour then assembles at 11 a.m. at Persimmon Grove A.M.E., 403 Dolley Madison Road in Greensboro, for a conversation with longtime residents of the Woodyside and Persimmon Grove communities, Theresa Meachum and Gertrude Upperman.

MAY 30

Tour with Max L. Carter, Retired Professor of Quaker Studies at Guilford College: 10 a.m., New Garden Friends cemetery, 801 New Garden Road, Greensboro. Carter will lead a tour of historic people and events. Part of ongoing programming commemorating the 350th anniversary of the first Quaker communities in North Carolina in 1672.