Religion in our community: Upcoming events

SEPT. 16

Searching for Certainty — Archeological Evidences of the Origins of Earth and Life: 6-8 p.m., also 3:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 17, American Legion Cone Post 386, 1206 American Legion St., Greensboro. Meal included Sept. 17. Free. Speaker is Garry Hill, an instructor at the Nashville School of Preaching in Nashville, Tenn. With Wendover Avenue Church of Christ. 336-457-1095 or 4wendovercoc@gmail.com.

SEPT. 17

Southern Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Featured group is Redeemed. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission; benefits missions. Piano music with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.

Brunswick Stew: 3 p.m., Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 5721 Methodist Road, Greensboro. Stew available for pick up starting at 3 p.m. $8/quart. 336-674-2941.

Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4504 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Adults, $10; children, $5. Also, omelets and hashbrown casserole. 336-475-3365.

SEPT. 18

Floor Dedication Service: 11 a.m., St. Michael Lutheran Church, 100 Skeet Club Road, High Point. Replaces flooring that was more than 50 years old. Guest speakers are Caleb and Mandolyn Crotts who minister to children in Nigeria.

Reconciling Ministries Worship Service: 7 p.m., College Place United Methodist Church, 509 Tate St., Greensboro. Hosted by the Wesley-Luther Campus Ministry of UNCG and the campus ministry of Greensboro College.

SEPT. 21

Launch of Small Groups: 6:45 p.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Beginning Sept. 21 a variety of small groups will start at the church. Small groups include GriefShare, DivorceCare and Disciple 1. Also, the church will offer a Senior Pastor Bible Study — The Book of Acts: Living the Spirit-Filled Life, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. and 6:45-7:45 p.m. Wednesdays. Warm continental breakfast at the 9:30 a.m. session; evening meal precedes the 6:45 p.m. session. For information and to register, call 336-884-2204 or creddick@wesleymemorial.org.

SEPT. 24

Generational Wealth — Building Our Future and Leaving A Legacy: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Holmes Grove Church, 1100 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro. Workshop presenter: Holmes Grove Church first lady Carissa Graves Henry. Henry is a financial adviser, accountant/tax specialist, a real estate investor, a former Alamance Community College instructor and previously worked for NASA. Program and lunch. RSVP by Sept. 19. 336-272-6302 or www.holmesgrovechurch.org/event-registration.

SEPT. 26

Film Screening, “The Story of Plastic”: 6:30 p.m., Mullin Life Center of First Presbyterian Church, 706 N. Greene St., Greensboro. Details the current global plastic pollution crisis. RSVP, email beyondplasticsgreensboro@gmail.com. Those who cannot attend the screening but would like to learn more about possible local initiatives on plastic pollution should email beyondplasticsgreensboro@gmail.com.

OCT. 1

Caring By Sharing Free Clothing Giveaway: Friendly Avenue Church of Christ, 5101 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. The church is accepting gently used men’s, women’s and children’s clothing. Clothing can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the church. The church will schedule pickups from homes and businesses if needed. Will also accept unsold clothing items from yard sales. The church will pick these items up on the same day as the yard sale. 336-420-2924 or cbs@friendlyave.org.

Covenant Church’s 15th Annual Holiday Market & Craft Fair: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Covenant Church United Methodist, 1526 Skeet Club Road, High Point. Outside, rain or shine. With 40 local crafters, artisans and small businesses selling seasonal items in a festive atmosphere. Photo opportunities including Santa and Grinch. Free admission, parking and spiced cider. Benefits church’s youth missions. 336-841-3242 or https://tinyurl.com/HolidayMarket2022.

OCT. 8

Unity Prayer Parade: 11 a.m., Government Plaza, downtown Greensboro. stonelinda@bellsouth.net.

Hot Dog Sale: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available. Fundraiser for the church’s missions. www.moriahumc.org.

Car Cruise-In: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Rehobeth United Methodist Church, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, Greensboro. All classic cars welcome. Sausage biscuits, hot dogs and desserts will be available for purchase. Entertainment by Uncle Benny and a 50/50 drawing to be held. Donations will be accepted with proceeds to benefit local missions.

OCT. 9

Music for the Soul: 4 p.m., Rehobeth United Methodist Church’s Family Life Center, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, Greensboro. Concert of sacred and secular music. Dessert buffet offered. Donations will support of the music ministry. 336-317-2555.

OCT. 15

The Hour Has Come Prayer Event: 10:30 a.m., High Point Rockers stadium. Non-denominational, communitywide prayer event. Register at chosen-gen.org.

OCT. 30

2022 Aggie Homecoming Gospel Concert: 6 p.m., Greensboro Coliseum. Stars Tye Tribett with special guest Le’Andria Johnson. Also, a performance by the N.C. A&T Gospel Choir featuring Victor Solomon. $29.50-$49.50. Ticketmaster.com.