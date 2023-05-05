MAY 6
Family Fun Day: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Covenant Church United Methodist, 1526 Skeet Club Road, High Point. Games, inflatables, food, silent auction and more. Ticketed activities starting at $1. Proceeds to benefit summer missions trips for youth. 336-841-3242.
MAY 12
Community Dinner: 5-6:30 p.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Beef tips, rice, mixed greens, rolls, drinks and desserts. 336-475-3365.
MAY 13
Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available.
Hot Dog and Fried Apple Pie Sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Newlyn Street United Methodist Church, 212 E. Newlyn St., Greensboro. Dine in or take out. Hot dogs, $2; pies, $3; soft drinks, $1. Benefits church missions. Order pies by noon May 12. Last sale until Sept. 9. 336-706-9861.
People are also reading…
MAY 15
Fifth Annual Blessing of the Badges: noon, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, 727 McDowell Road, Asheboro. 336-318-6698. Pray for and honor law enforcement officers in Randolph County.
MAY 20
Triad Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., Bethany Fellowship Church, 4704 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.
Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Featured group is Montgomery Trio. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission; benefits missions. Gospel piano with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-420-0320.
Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. All you can eat. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, coffee, orange juice, milk. Also, omelets and hash brown casserole. Adults, $10; children, $5. 336-475-3365.