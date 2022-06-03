Religion in our community: Upcoming events

JUNE 3

Ignite 2022, Igniting the Spirit Within Worship Services: 7 p.m. June 3-4 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. June 5, Liberty First Baptist Church, 659 S. Fayetteville St. 336-622-4482.

JUNE 5

Immanuel Baptist Church’s 75th Anniversary Celebration: 11 a.m., 2432 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Doors open, 10:45 a.m. Immanuel Baptist was the first Greensboro church to integrate. Sermon: Michael Barrett, associational mission strategist, Piedmont Baptist Association. 336-299-1751.

JUNE 8

Vespers: 6 p.m. Wednesdays, through June 29, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Thirty minutes of song, prayer, meditation and Holy Communion. 336-884-2204 or www.wesleymemorial.org.

JUNE 11

Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., Mount Zion Baptist Church, 753 E. Washington St. High Point. Will pray for children and the lost. stonelinda@bellsouth.net.

Classic Car Cruise-in: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Will feature a variety of classic cars, motorcycles and NASCAR race cars from Richard Petty and Bill Blair Sr. Special guests will include Kyle Petty and Bill Blair Jr. Concessions, children’s activities, door prizes. cchilton@wesleymemorial.org.

“The Queen in You” Rainbow Tea and Jazz: noon, Holmes Grove United Methodist Church, 1100 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro. Afternoon of relaxation devoted to practicing self-care as Christian women. Complete registration/food box request form by June 7 at www.holmesgrovechurch.org/event-registration. Speaker: Nora Jones, president, Sisters Network of Greensboro. 336-272-6302.

JUNE 18

Southern Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Sheltered to perform. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission. Piano music with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-314-1162.

JUNE 19

Lemonade on the Lawn: 11 a.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. All are welcome for free refreshments after the 11 a.m. worship service. Spend some time getting to know the church family and meet their pastors.

JUNE 26

S’Mores and Song, Community Bonfire Summer Series: 6:30 p.m., also July 24, St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Bring seating. info@stumc.org.