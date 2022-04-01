Religion in our community: Upcoming events

APRIL 3

Food Collections: St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Benefits Spartan Open Pantry.

Community Prayer Service for Peace: 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Pray for Ukraine and the world with the Rev. Jill Duffield; Darryl Aaron, Providence Baptist; Ernie Thompson, Westminster Presbyterian; Sarantis Loulakis, Dormition of the Theotokos; Phanta Lansden, Saint James Presbyterian; Andy Koren, Temple Emanuel; Julie Peeples, Congregational United Church of Christ; and Kim Priddy, Sedgefield Presbyterian. Masks optional; social distanced seating will be maintained. Parking map at www.fpcgreensboro.org/about-2/find-us/. fpcgreensboro.org.

APRIL 6

Lenten Music Series: 12:15-12:45 p.m. Wednesdays, through April 13, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. With Clarice Weiseman, soprano. 336-884-2204.

Mid-day Lenten Worship: noon, Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 314 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro. Offering to benefit Feeding 5,000 and World Relief. Hosted by Guilford West Missional Network. Also at www.youtube.com/c/muirschapel.

APRIL 8

Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt: 6-8 p.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. For third to fifth graders. $5 per person, pizza for dinner. Register. www.wesleymemorial.org.

Free Community Dinner: 5-7 p.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4504 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Pork loin stewed cabbage, stewed apples, dessert and drinks. 336-475-33653.

APRIL 9

Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., Life Community Church, 4900 W. Wendover Ave., Jamestown. Will pray for businesses. stonelinda@bellsouth.net.

Easter Celebration: 2-4 p.m., Bethel A.M.E. Church, 200 Regan St., Greensboro. Easter egg hunt, face painting, pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Hot Dog and Fried Apple Pie Sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Newlyn Street United Methodist Church, 212 E. Newlyn St., Greensboro. Hot dogs, $2; pies, $2; soft drinks, $1. Benefits church missions. Order pies by noon April 8. 336-706-9861.

APRIL 10

We Would See Jesus: 4 p.m., Rehobeth United Methodist Church, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, Greensboro. Music and reflections for Holy Week. With Chancel Choir, conducted by Alice Ann Johnson and accompanied by Susan Bates, organ; Sarah Womack, violin; and Andrew Baten, cello. Free. Donations accepted to support music ministry. 336-292-3360.

Easter Eggstravaganza: 3-5 p.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Family event. Register. www.wesleymemorial.org.

130th Anniversary Celebration: 11 a.m., Shiloh Baptist Church, 1210 S. Eugene St., Greensboro. 336-272-1166 or http://eugeneshilohbaptistchurch.com.

125th Anniversary: 11 a.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1315 E. Washington St., Greensboro. All former Grace Lutheran Day School and Immanuel Lutheran College students are invited to join the congregation for worship and fellowship. 336-272-1174.

Palm Sunday Service: 11 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 6015 Frieden Church Road, Gibsonville.

APRIL 11

Holy Week Lunch Hour Prayer: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., also April 12-16, St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown.

APRIL 12

Antisemitism and Islamophobia — An Interfaith Conversation: 6-7:30 p.m., Zoom. Naijla Faizi, associate chaplain for Muslim Life at Wake Forest University, and Rabbi Andy Koren, senior rabbi at Temple Emanuel, will join Michael Robinson, NCCJ’s program director, for an interfaith conversation covering a range of topics. Register at bit.ly/interfaithtalk2022. 336-272-0359, Ext. 150.

APRIL 13

Lenten Music Series: 12:15-12:45 p.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. 336-884-2204.

Mid-day Lenten Worship: noon Wednesdays, through April 13, Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 314 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro. Offering will benefit Feeding 5,000 and World Relief. Optional lunch. Make reservation. 336-299-1913.

APRIL 14

Maundy Thursday Service: 7 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Worship service of foot/hand washing and stripping of the alter. Also on Facebook Live.

Maundy Thursday Service: 7 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 6015 Frieden Church Road, Gibsonville.

Holy Thursday Service: 7 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3906 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Sanctuary and livestream.

APRIL 15

Good Friday Tenebrae Service: 7 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3906 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Sanctuary and livestream.

Good Friday Service: 7 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 6015 Frieden Church Road, Gibsonville.

APRIL 16

Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4504 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Adults, $10; children, $5. 336-475-33653.

APRIL 17

Food Collections: St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Benefits God’s Helping Hands Ministry, Greensboro Urban Ministry, Spartan Open Pantry.

Easter Sunday Services: 9 and 11 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3906 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Sanctuary and livestream.

Easter Sunday Service: 11 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 6015 Frieden Church Road, Gibsonville.

April 29

Richard Smallwood Greensboro Symphony Orchestra Community Gospel Choir: 8 p.m., Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. $35-$80. 336-335-5456, Ext. 224.

APRIL 30

Wesley Women Rummage Sale: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Rummage and hot dog sale. A variety of items will be available. www.wesleymemorial.org.

MAY 5

National Day of Prayer: noon, Phil G. McDonald Governmental Plaza, 220 S. Greene St., Greensboro. hunterhillfriends@att.net.