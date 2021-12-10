Religion in the community: Upcoming events

DEC. 10
Bending Towards the Light — A Jazz Nativity: 6 p.m., Rehobeth United Methodist Church, Family Life Center, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, Greensboro. Traditional Christmas story told through the medium of jazz. Drama, dance, music and worship featuring a jazz instrumental ensemble and the Chancel Choir. Free. Donations will support the music ministry. 336-292-3360.
Free Community Dinner: 5-7 p.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Ham, pineapple casserole, green beans, rolls, desserts and drinks. Dine in. Masks required. 336-475-3365.
High Point University’s 50th Annual Community Prayer Breakfast: 8 a.m., Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center. Complimentary food, message from Bishop Gregory Palmer and music provided by the High Point University Chapel Choir. Event parking and shuttle service at 1315 N. University Parkway in High Point. The entrance to the parking lot is accessible via the entrance on University Parkway. Free. Register. 336-841-4636 or www.highpoint.edu/christmas.
DEC. 11
Food Drive to Benefit Spartan Open Pantry: 10 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Dec. 11-18, Presbyterian Church of the Covenant. 501 S. Mendenhall St., Greensboro. With College Hill Neighborhood Association. 336-545-0463 or jkpowers42@gmail.com.
Live Nativity: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Elim Christian Fellowship, 3222 Summit Ave., Greensboro. Warm refreshments served. 336-375-0222.
Gingerbread Bash: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. For the whole family. Build gingerbread nativities, play games, sing songs, hear the Christmas story from the Bible, eat lunch together. Register. wesleymemorial.org/kids.
Hot Dog and Fried Apple Pie Sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Newlyn Street United Methodist Church, 212 E. Newlyn St., Greensboro. Hot dogs, $2; pies, $2; soft drinks, $1. Benefits church missions. Preorder pies by noon Dec. 10. 336-706-9861.
Volunteer and Holiday Cheer: 5-8 p.m., Four Seasons Town Centre, 410 Four Seasons Town Centre, Greensboro. With East Market Street Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Volunteer projects, fitness, food, health talks, music, prizes and giveaways. 336-587-8769.
DEC. 12
Natasha Owens’ Christmas Memories Tour: 7 p.m., Community Baptist Church, 1330 Burnetts Chapel Road, Greensboro. Sponsored by Holt International, a Christian organization committed to a world where every child has a loving and secure home. Free and open to the public. 336-674-0022.
Advent Service of Lessons and Carols: 10 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2105 W. Market St., Greensboro. Arrive early to hear guest harpist Bethany Lancaster, who will play a 10-minute prelude. She will also accompany choral anthems and congregational hymns. www.standrewsgso.org.
DEC. 13
Triad Early Music Society Concert: 7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2105 W. Market St., Greensboro. Christmas concert followed by a holiday cookie reception in the parish hall. Some holiday items for sale. Free. The society was organized in 1994 as a chapter of the American Recorder Society. While the majority of the members play a wide variety of recorders, some regularly bring other early music instruments to their meetings. All skill levels are welcome. www.triadearlymusic.org.
DEC. 15
Community Food Pantry: 1:30-3 p.m., Mount Olivet A.M.E. Zion Church, 2123 McConnell Road, Greensboro. Walk-up, drive-thru COVID-19 safe event. Wear a mask.
DEC. 18
Food Drive to Benefit Spartan Open Pantry: 10 a.m.-noon, Presbyterian Church of the Covenant. 501 S. Mendenhall St., Greensboro. With College Hill Neighborhood Association. 336-545-0463 or jkpowers42@gmail.com.
DEC. 19
Food and Toiletries Collection: noon-3 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Benefits God’s Helping Hands and Family Service of the Piedmont. info@stumc.org.
Drive-thru Christmas Experience: 5-6:30 p.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Experience the Nativity story in a unique way. Each car will receive a packet of family-friendly Christmas activities. 336-884-2204.
DEC. 21
Longest Night Service: 6:30 p.m., Collins Grove United Methodist Church, 5210 Collins Grove Church Road, Greensboro. 336-668-0529.
Longest Night/Longest Year Service: 7 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. Will recognize the sadness that many people experience during this “joyful” season. Service will focus on this long and difficult pandemic year. Time of worship and healing. 336-299-8663.
Christmas at Tanger: 7 p.m., also, 3 p.m. Dec. 24, Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. With Mercy Hill Church. Free. Christmas treats, live music, sermon, children’s programming and more. RSVP. https://mercyhillchurch.com/christmas-ad.
DEC. 22
Candlelight Service: 6:30 p.m., Asheboro First Assembly, 909 Meadowbrook Road, Asheboro. 336-629-3101 or afachurch.net.
DEC. 24
Christmas Eve Worship Services: Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Candlelight communion contemporary service, 3 p.m., fellowship hall. Candlelight communion traditional services: 5, 7 and 11 p.m., sanctuary. The 3 and 5 p.m. services will be livestreamed.
Christmas Eve Love Feast: 5 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. info@stumc.org.
DEC. 26
Lessons and Carols Service: 11 a.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. info@stumc.org.