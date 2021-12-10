Religion in the community: Upcoming events

Advent Service of Lessons and Carols: 10 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2105 W. Market St., Greensboro. Arrive early to hear guest harpist Bethany Lancaster, who will play a 10-minute prelude. She will also accompany choral anthems and congregational hymns. www.standrewsgso.org .

Triad Early Music Society Concert: 7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2105 W. Market St., Greensboro. Christmas concert followed by a holiday cookie reception in the parish hall. Some holiday items for sale. Free. The society was organized in 1994 as a chapter of the American Recorder Society. While the majority of the members play a wide variety of recorders, some regularly bring other early music instruments to their meetings. All skill levels are welcome. www.triadearlymusic.org.