Singing telegrams? Building roads? Jobs and pastimes of Triad pastors might surprise you.

To Deborah Suess, her passion was obvious: the poems she and a friend set to music for their friends’ baby and bridal showers.

Though it was popular elsewhere, there wasn’t a singing telegram business in her part of Des Moines, Iowa. That’s where it started for her — dressing like Paul Revere, delivering a love poem to the workplace of a woman whose husband forgot their anniversary.

Or showing up at the door of an older couple, dressed as a Care Bear.

“Get the stuffed toys ready,” she sang. “You’re going to be grandparents!”

Not every gig went over so well, like the time she showed up in that gorilla suit at a birthday dinner at a restaurant.

“We go in and we had those big horns to get everyone’s attention,” she said. Suess recalled the recipient’s response: “She turned white and she was horrified.”

Suess sold the business when she attended seminary years later — but kept a few costumes for gigs to help pay for school.

At graduation, she packed them up, never to use them again.

She eventually landed in Greensboro as the first female full-time minister at First Friends, from where she has since retired.