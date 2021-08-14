Singing telegrams? Building roads? Jobs and pastimes of Triad pastors might surprise you.

GREENSBORO — On the way to the pulpit at True Salvation Outreach Ministry and the title bishop years later, San Juan Timmons taught a lot of classes on CPR and responding to workplace emergencies.
Years ago, he was at one of the largest area plants teaching one of his monthly workplace safety classes to the medical responder team there, when the paramedic and emergency response instructor heard shouts that someone had been electrocuted.
About 100 feet away lay a man, motionless, who was not breathing and did not have a pulse.
So what happened next that June morning, as one employee grabbed a defibrillator and another oxygen, not only put into practice the many training hours Timmons had sown into the people who raced with him to the man’s aid — but it helped save a life.
Clergy have hobbies, jobs, training and interests that reflect the world outside the doors of their houses of worship. Some have backstories that involve gorilla suits and singing telegrams. Others literally saved lives as a paramedic like Timmons, now the central regional educator with the N.C. Office of Emergency Medical Services where he oversees the credentialing of paramedic programs.
And they’re everywhere.
The gorilla suit
It was the 1980s and the popular book “What Color is Your Parachute?” urged people to make money pursuing their passion.
To Deborah Suess, her passion was obvious: the poems she and a friend set to music for their friends’ baby and bridal showers.
Though it was popular elsewhere, there wasn’t a singing telegram business in her part of Des Moines, Iowa. That’s where it started for her — dressing like Paul Revere, delivering a love poem to the workplace of a woman whose husband forgot their anniversary.
Or showing up at the door of an older couple, dressed as a Care Bear.
“Get the stuffed toys ready,” she sang. “You’re going to be grandparents!”
Not every gig went over so well, like the time she showed up in that gorilla suit at a birthday dinner at a restaurant.
“We go in and we had those big horns to get everyone’s attention,” she said. Suess recalled the recipient’s response: “She turned white and she was horrified.”
Suess sold the business when she attended seminary years later — but kept a few costumes for gigs to help pay for school.
At graduation, she packed them up, never to use them again.
She eventually landed in Greensboro as the first female full-time minister at First Friends, from where she has since retired.
“I often say that owning and operating a singing telegram business was some of my best training for ministry,” Suess said. “I learned about administration, some basic accounting as well as both what I like to do and prefer not to do. Great learning.”
‘Opportunity to clear my thinking’
The pastor of Trinity Church continues to hold the record for the mile at Smith High School.
Marc Putnam’s last year there, 1972, the team was second in the state, barely losing to Grimsley. As an adult, he has competed in marathons, including in Chicago the year they ran out of water.
Putnam is also an assistant coach for the cross country team at Western Guilford High School.
“A lot of people will say, ‘I see distance runners but they don’t look really happy when they are running,’” Putnam said. “And it’s really miserable when you are doing it … but we really feel good about it when we finish.”
Putnam, who ran on his college team while earning a degree in history, says running helps with other connections.
“I have found that running the beautiful trails in Greensboro provides a wonderful opportunity to clear my thinking of all the mental static of my own making as well as noise from the world outside,” Putnam said. “These quiet moments are times to listen to God’s spirit and get a special message for that day.”
It would seem like being quiet on a trail with the sun breaking through the trees and a gentle breeze blowing it would be easy to listen, Putnam said, but it isn’t easy for him.
“I am always shocked at how much I miss and how much mental discipline it takes just to be still on the inside,” Putnam said. “The discipline is worth it. When I am still on the inside and listen as I run, I find direction and encouragement are always there.”
First pick for Lakers
Wayne Robinson, who grew up in Greensboro, went from an average high school player to a powerhouse when he grew 4-1/2 inches one summer. His working-class parents knew the value of a good education and took advantage of scholarships Greensboro Day School offered to Black families.
His work on the court caught the attention of Virginia Tech, which the 6-foot-9 Robinson led to two NCAA appearances while earning a degree in finance.
Draft night in 1980 found him waiting in his agent’s office in Detroit. The phone rang nonstop the day before — Phoenix, Washington, half a dozen teams, all thinking “maybe,” and estimating he would be drafted as early as No. 12.
Robinson was the first pick of the Los Angeles Lakers — the 31st pick overall.
Robinson was thankful but a little puzzled.
“They had just won the championship. They didn’t have any room for me,” Robinson said.
He played two seasons in the NBA and another seven overseas.
To appreciate his celebrity status in Spain, a News & Record columnist wrote in the 1990s, look at his photo treatment in Spain’s foremost entertainment publication: Robinson’s picture filled half a page from top to bottom. The picture on the facing page was Michael Jackson. Yes, that Michael Jackson.
After returning to Greensboro, he eventually felt the call into ministry and would later organize the New Millennium Christian Center, where he remains senior pastor.
The fix-it job gone awry
She almost got it right.
Arnetta Beverly just wanted to finish her basement walls, she tells it. She even had a professional go down there with her to tell her what she needed to buy to put paneling on the studs on the wall.
“I ordered it from Lowe’s, and then went out there and even got a tool belt — a leather tool belt — and I bought everything that needed to go in that yellow tool belt,” Beverly said. “I even bought an apron to hold the nails.”
The guy had even told her where to start.
She did so, in safety goggles and leather gloves.
And then, she picked up the second, larger piece of paneling.
And dropped it.
On her big toe.
“I had everything I needed for safety, and I go down there with some fuzzy pink bedroom shoes on,” Beverly said.
After getting over a trip to the emergency room, where the treatment was to tape her toe to the one beside it and give her medication for the pain, she went out and bought steel-toed boots — to finish the job.
Beverly, a retired elder in the United Methodist Church who is now serving her hometown church, St. Stephens in Lexington, didn’t go home and pout.
“I was more determined to finish that basement,” Beverly said.
And she did.
More comfortable in the background
As lead local transportation planner for Winston-Salem, Ken Kroohs made the Interstate 40 bypass in the city a reality.
For a self-described nerd, it was the pinnacle of a career in planning.
“I’m not saying it was easy,” he said. “But you look at it and you say, ‘Wow.’”
Kroohs moved to the South with an undergraduate degree in engineering and a master’s degree in city planning to accept a job in Winston Salem. He worked both in engineering and transportation planning for the city.
But life wasn’t going as he had plotted in his 40s.
“I kept getting more and more involved in leadership roles in the church, despite being more comfortable in the background,” he said.
During a weekend workshop, Kroohs heard the leader say, “God is only asking you to take the next step — not the entire journey at once.”
“I cannot tell you another thing that happened that day,” said Kroohs, who would go on to serve as pastor at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church and in retirement as pastoral consultant.
‘I wanted to be in medicine’
Back when he was 7 or 8, San Juan Timmons wrote to the American Medical Association and asked how he could become a doctor. He got an age-appropriate handwritten reply.
“My grandparents always kind of pushed me — they said ever since they could remember, I wanted to be in medicine,” said Timmons, who grew up in High Point.
He ran out of money while a pre-med major at UNCG, then found out about the new paramedics program at Guilford Technical Community College.
He took a job with Guilford County as a paramedic, later taking a second job as an instructor at GTCC in emergency medical science. He has been an adjunct instructor and the manager/training officer at Piedmont Triad Ambulance and Rescue — among other jobs. Now, as Bishop San Juan Timmons, he pastors other pastors.
His work carries over to his calling in highly visible ways even during church services, where wide-eye looks and heavy breathing can be normal when people are “in the spirit.”
“A woman was gasping for air and they were praying for her and I had a hard time pushing my way through to get to her,” he said.
“I kept hearing, ‘She’s all right.’
“I said, ‘No, she’s having an asthma attack.’
“She couldn’t breathe. She said, ‘I thank God for you because they were going to pray me to death.’ “
Debuted at No. 3 on Billboard
Bryan Pierce had stopped touring with the group Men of Standard during the pinnacle of its career in 1999.
The group already had accepted some of the gospel industry’s highest awards, produced four CDs and sold out venues on its world tour.
The New Orleans-born prodigy had started preaching at the age of 6.
He wanted to spend more time back at the Kannapolis church where he was pastor.
He would years later end up in Greensboro as pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church in 2013, where he would also later be elevated to a bishop in the Full Gospel Fellowship.