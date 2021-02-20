The Asatru faith is represented at Fort Bragg, but it's not the same as the 'white's only' church in Linden

FAYETTEVILLE — Fort Bragg has representation of the Asatru faith on post, but it's not the same as a "whites only" group that has picked a former Methodist Church in Linden as a gathering place.

The Asatru Folk Assembly, which the Southern Poverty Law Center has designated as a "hate group," because of excluding non-white members, purchased the property in Linden.

Sgt. 1st Class David Nix is a distinctive religious group leader for Asatru services at Fort Bragg.

Nix did not comment on the Asatru Folk Assembly in Linden, because he has not attended it and is not involved in it.

He instead focused on how he works with Fort Bragg's Chaplains Corps to provide religious accommodations for other soldiers, family members or Department of Army civilians who practice the faith on Fort Bragg.

Nix said there are about 100 people who are part of the Asatru Facebook group from Fort Bragg, with about eight to 16 attending classes weekly.

The Asatru group at Fort Bragg is open to the diversity of those who want to attend classes, he said.