The gospel of Ted Lasso: Greensboro pastor finds inspiration in popular TV show

"It’s not that we haven’t had our challenges, like everybody else, but they also have a sense that while I've got tough things going on in my life, God can still use my life to provide light and help other people," Brown said of the congregation. "As a result of the generosity of the congregation, we have not only been able to remain solvent but grow our ministry."

And he is far from being boastful. Brown says he's tired of hearing that the Church is dying.

"I would hope that it gives churches and congregation hope that wherever they are, they can make an impact," Brown said. "We all have our gifts, where we can make a difference."

Even before the pandemic, some churches had more pews than parishioners.

By the early 2000s, the cars that had once overflowed from some church parking lots and onto surrounding streets on Sunday mornings were gone. Younger families stopped showing up and the older, always faithful members of buildings that were also landmarks in the city started to dwindle. At the same time, the number of churches offering virtual worship exploded, with people able to choose from services all over the world. Some tuned into online services, some tuned out, no longer affiliating with a religion or faith.