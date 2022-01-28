The gospel of Ted Lasso: Greensboro pastor finds inspiration in popular TV show

GREENSBORO — The upcoming Sunday sermons at Christ United Methodist Church delve into the gospel according to Ted Lasso, a fictional American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team on the show by the same name.
How did Ted Lasso make it into the weekly sermons of a Greensboro pastor?
"'Cause I watched way too much TV during the pandemic," joked the church's pastor, the Rev. Morris Brown, who made watching the Apple TV+ series a weekly date with his wife. "Every time we'd watch an episode I'd say, 'There's a sermon in that,' and my wife would say, 'You should do it.' "
"Be a Goldfish" plays off of a player on Lasso's team who makes a mistake on the field and appears devastated. Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) asks if he knows what's the happiest animal in the world, and then tells him it's a goldfish because it has a 10-second memory and thus can't dwell on mistakes.
Those words were ripe for the creative pastor, who in the past has drawn inspiration from Bruce Springsteen and more recently, the Beatles at Christmas. The Springsteen series was so popular, the Boss himself asked if he could include it in his library.
It's not surprising there are more people tuning in to hear the Sunday message.
While congregations are struggling and many have quietly disappeared during the pandemic, the congregation at Christ UMC is an example of the ones that have continued to thrive. The congregation was able to pivot and develop an online ministry that is engaging people throughout our community and beyond.
Religion researcher Scott Thumma has followed the fate of congregations pre-pandemic and each year for the last two years of the pandemic by talking to the faith community about their plights.
“We are finding at least 30 to 40% of these congregations are growing,” said Thumma, the director of the Hartford Institute for Religion Research.
The vast majority are doing hybrid worship online and in person, have attracted new people since the pandemic, and are trying new things and not sticking to old patterns of what the church should look like, while holding a clear sense of the church's mission and vision.
Through “The Table” at Christ UMC's Glenwood campus they have served more than 60,000 meals and each week offer hope to children and adults. They exceeded the Christmas Eve offering goal to raise $15,000 to support three Afghan refugee families even as those among them had lost jobs or seen businesses suffer.
"It’s not that we haven’t had our challenges, like everybody else, but they also have a sense that while I've got tough things going on in my life, God can still use my life to provide light and help other people," Brown said of the congregation. "As a result of the generosity of the congregation, we have not only been able to remain solvent but grow our ministry."
And he is far from being boastful. Brown says he's tired of hearing that the Church is dying.
"I would hope that it gives churches and congregation hope that wherever they are, they can make an impact," Brown said. "We all have our gifts, where we can make a difference."
Even before the pandemic, some churches had more pews than parishioners.
By the early 2000s, the cars that had once overflowed from some church parking lots and onto surrounding streets on Sunday mornings were gone. Younger families stopped showing up and the older, always faithful members of buildings that were also landmarks in the city started to dwindle. At the same time, the number of churches offering virtual worship exploded, with people able to choose from services all over the world. Some tuned into online services, some tuned out, no longer affiliating with a religion or faith.
Congregations have long been looking for ways to connect with people who are hurting or feel alone. Those who want to be part of a fellowship. Those who have talents to share.
When the congregation saw that the government was working with local resettlement agencies to find homes for Afghan refugees, they partnered with First Lutheran and West Market Street UMC to sponsor one of the first families. Then they decided to use the Christmas Eve offering to raise more money to sponsor more families through the North Carolina African Services Coalition. Although they set out to raise about $15,000 to sponsor three of the families, when all the giving was counted they had raised $60,000. And it didn't take from the church budget, which relies on tithes and offerings.
"We appealed to the congregation never expecting to have that kind of response," said church member Robby Dunnagan, who led the effort.
The video of the service shows people clapping and cheering — not at raising the money, but being able to — "But that we were helping families making a transition into this community," Brown said.
Sarah Britt of the African Services Coalition got the check from Dunnagan.
"It was an incredible moment," said Britt, whose agency has resettled more than 280 Afghan individuals and is expecting nearly 50 more in the weeks to come. The three area agencies — African Services Coalition, Church World Service and World Relief Triad — continue to ask for help with money but also volunteers who can take on single tasks or more, such as helping someone learn how to use public transportation.
Members of the church have also helped to carry on the Glenwood meals, which partners with United Healthcare to also provide educational resources.
Brown says the pandemic has shown how faith communities continue to fulfill needs.
What's compelling for Brown is being able to tap into the sayings of the television character that people can identify with to respond to the struggles in life. Brown is using these modern-day parables to turn to the teachings of Jesus to find positive ways to deal with those struggles.
This merger of the secular and the sacred is not new — "Mayberry" Bible studies have been popular for years. Even the Apostle Paul, who wrote much of the New Testament, drew from the pagan writers of his day, including the "Pretty Woman" story of a hooker with a heart of gold, said Nashville's Steve Skelton, whose own "The Beverly Hillbillies" Bible study series focuses on morality versus materialism.
It was after the Beatles series at Christmas that Brown said he was approached by someone he didn't know while dining outside at a downtown restaurant.
"He said I'm so-and-so and somebody texted me about y'all's online ministry and I got on and I’ve enjoyed it," Brown said. "What it taught me is that you don't have to be in the building to be a part of the church. And that we have to keep reaching out."
Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.