The story of Dunstan Road, and a Greensboro church's plans to use land there to help the community

They could run through nearby woods to their grandfather's house.

Their father was a mechanic and operated a shop on the land.

"We always had a garden and we raised a lot of our own stuff," Roberson said. "It was a great place to grow up."

Several times, his parents sold land to the state as the nearby highway expanded and service roads were relocated.

Mike Roberson said he likes the fact that there will be purpose in the acreage.

"We were not moving back to the homeplace," Roberson said of the brothers and their wives. "It's now their land, but I am happy with what they are doing."

The church’s long-term plan for what is being called the Dunstan Road Project involves developing partnerships.

Cohen, who pastors the New Covenant United Holy Church in Burlington, has read Greensboro's 2020 report on affordable housing. The findings reflect problems elsewhere across the country, with the widening gap between income and the cost of housing.